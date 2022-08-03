







08:36 Colombia played against Brazil in the final of the Copa América Femenina, which was won by the latter team. © Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

Colombia showed its best version in the recent Copa América Femenina, where it played host and qualified for a disputed final against Brazil. But despite the consolidation of the national team, Colombian soccer players continue to raise their voices due to the lack of institutional support. Professional soccer player Yoreli Rincón delved into the needs of Colombian players in this installment of the #GuestOfTheDayF24.