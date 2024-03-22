Strategic industries have come into contact with the trade tensions between China and the European Union, which still exist despite decades of cooperation between the two sides and the positive desire to develop trade relations between them. However, tensions between them are likely to escalate due to China’s increasing ability to manufacture at a lower cost in strategic industries, which constitutes a source of concern for Europe. , according to the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

