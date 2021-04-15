The human immune system relies on a complex army of T cells, B cells, macrophages, and many more, all of which protect us from invading pathogens.

But this does not mean that we all have the same set of protective tools in our blood.

B cells are known to be responsible for “remembering” pathogens that our bodies have encountered before, so they can sound the alarm if they find them again. Depending on what diseases you’ve already been exposed to and how the cell receptors – which carry this “memory” – change – everyone carries a different variety of immune cells.

A team of researchers has now studied how these immune cells differ not only between individuals, but how they might change over a person’s lifespan.

Interestingly, the discovery that blood taken from children before the epidemic had a higher frequency of B cells that could bind to SARS-CoV-2 compared to adult blood, even though they had never been exposed to this new virus.

This research is still in its early stages, but it could explain somewhat why children seem much better off than adults when it comes to contracting the “Covid-19” virus.

“Children usually have a milder disease after SARS-CoV-2 compared to adults, possibly due to differences in the expression of viral receptors and immune responses,” the team wrote in their new paper. It has fewer antibodies and is more specific than IgG for the protein “spiky”.

B cells contain the “memory” of previous pathogens in a wide variety of receptors on the surface of their cells. These receptors allow the B cells to bind to pieces of potential pathogens they can recognize – called antigens – like a puzzle piece, triggering an immune response against them.

All of these receptors are based on the same backbone known as immunoglobulin sequences, but they can be switched or modulated to form a whole set of pathogen-busting receptors before the bacteria or virus enters the body.

However, it remains unclear how the memory of B cells for different antigens is distributed in human tissues and changed during an individual’s lifetime.

And this last point is what Stanford researchers set out to discover. They analyzed 114 blood samples from healthy adults, 93 samples from 51 children aged one to three years, 12 blood samples from the umbilical cord, and blood, lymph nodes and spleen samples from 8 organ donors.

When the team looked at the B cell receptors and analyzed the antigens that the cells could target, they found that the children’s B cells had common “copies” of the viruses and bacteria they had already encountered more than adults.

And they also have more B cells that can ‘turn’ to be effective against SARS-CoV-2, without first getting infected.

The team believes that this may be because children’s immune systems are better at transforming into a wide range of antigens after exposure to a different corona virus, and less dangerous than the one responsible for the current epidemic.

The team wrote: “We hypothesize that previous exposure to human corona virus may stimulate cross-reactive memory, and that such clonal responses may have higher frequencies in childhood. Childhood immune responses are of particular importance in a person’s life, because they constitute the B-cell pool of primary memory that constitutes the primary memory. Future responses. “

It is possible that there are a number of factors responsible for children developing symptoms milder than “Covid-19”, so there is a lot of research to be done. However, this is an interesting piece of the puzzle, and provides insight into B cell resilience during our childhood, including our preparation for future immune responses.