Children are very cute and seeing their face relieves all the fatigue of the day. You must have often seen that babies smile while sleeping and seeing their smiling face makes your heart happy too. But have you ever wondered why babies smile while sleeping?

Why do children smile while sleeping

Newborn babies do not smile due to any external stimulation. Children laugh in sleep because of a particular brain activity. Rapid Eye Movement (REM) is the stage in which we dream and children smile in response to their dreams.

Now the infants cannot say what they say, so it is very difficult to tell what the children smile in their dreams.

Developing Emotions

Upon waking from sleep, the infant hears new sounds and sees things. There may be records of things and information going on in the brain of the baby which begin to be processed during sleep. Children smile even when they develop emotions.



Gas pass

Babies are believed to smile when they are 3 to 4 months old. But if the child smiles within the first few weeks after birth, it can happen on passing gas. There is no scientific research to prove this.

It can be believed that colic baby gasps make them smile when they are relaxed and this makes them feel good.

REM Sleep Cycle

Reflex triggers are caused by some psychological changes in REM sleep, one of which may also be a smile. REM sleep may be caused by phase rapid eye movement. The child may smile while on a REM sleep cycle.



Other medical reasons

In some rare cases, children start laughing due to seizures. If you are experiencing symptoms such as loss of weight of the child, difficulty falling asleep, seizures, laughing needlessly, then see your doctor immediately. Well this is rare.

Now you know why the children laugh in their sleep. There is a lot of strength in the smile of a baby’s innocent face. It can relieve the pain and hard work of your day and in a moment. So leave everything and enjoy your child’s smile.