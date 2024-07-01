The gaming era is at a temporary stagnation point, as several games in the industry are being released for the previous generation, and that limits companies from creating graphical wonders, given the capabilities of inferior hardware. Although for third-party releases that reach all platforms, they should theoretically run better on Xbox Series Xsince it is presumed to be the best on the market, something that does not always happen, since the PS5 sometimes it surpasses him.

As specified in technical matters, the GPU of Xbox Series X It reaches 12 teraflops, augmented by a considerable amount of memory bandwidth and a maximum of 560 GB/s. In PS5 reaches 10.23 TF of GPU processing, powered by 448 GB/s of bandwidth. That means, the console of Microsoft It should easily surpass Sony’s, especially when we talk about performance and also 4K resolution, which in theory should not be lost.

Among the theories discussed, the split memory configuration of Xbox Series X (560 GB/s bandwidth in “fast” memory, 336 GB/s in “slow” memory) may be affecting performance. It is also said that the GPU compiler PlayStation is significantly more efficient than the alternative Microsoft, which means there is better utilization of the graphics hardware. Added to this is the possible decision that in PS5 versions are made to then be ported to other places.

Other data collected on the site Eurogameris that even though PS5 It has fewer computing units than the Xbox Series X (36 vs 52), the entire GPU runs faster, meaning certain tasks will complete faster and is better suited to some game engine designs. The extent of the advantage was always an unknown, as Sony’s runs on overclocked CPU and GPU alike, with maximum clock speeds being limited by a power cap on the processor.

As a final point, the possible verdict has been reached that the combination of a more efficient GPU compiler, lower level API and higher clock speeds allows PlayStation 5 equal or even exceed the results of Xbox Series X in some scenarios. But Microsoft By standardizing on DirectX 12 and the DXR ray tracing API, you still have more compute performance, so game engines that take advantage of that will see advantages and that is reflected in games like Elden Ring.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: Both definitely have their strengths and weaknesses, but it is logical that many of the games, especially those that come from Japan, are based on Sony to develop and then port to Microsoft, which is why they are often the best versions.