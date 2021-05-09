“Romeo is a happy cat, he purrs all the time. Silvestre, on the other hand, always seems bitter, I have heard him purr very few times in his life, he doesn’t even do it when I caress him ”, says Sofía,“ adoptive mother ”of two felines with very different characteristics. But is it really like that, that cat that does not purr is an unhappy cat? Why do cats purr?

Why do cats purr

Like humans, no two cats are the same, in their morphology, in their fur, and much less in character. The purr is produced by the vibration of the vocal cords. This vibration is with pressurized air and is generally associated with a positive affective state.

.“It is a form of communication. It could be said that cats have two ways of communicating vocally: through purring and meowing. The English call it purr or purring, alluding to the vibration emitted by felines, “explains veterinarian Florencia de los Santos, a teacher at the training school of the UBA Veterinary School.

When petted, cats usually purr.

Specializing in ethology (the branch of biology and experimental psychology that studies the behavior of animals), de los Santos adds: “Sometimes some can also purr in times of extreme stress, I see it in the vet, that they make that sound when they are very scared, which would be a negative affective state. “,

Úrsula Oleksy is a rescue worker and protectionist at San Isidro Feline Adoptions. Seven very different cats live harmoniously in the house of this woman who dedicates a large part of her life to protecting and controlling the cat colonies, taking care of feeding them, neutering them to prevent their reproduction and looking for adopters.

She claims that she can distinguish the meaning of the purrs of each of her cats. That of Confite, for example -a cat that is missing a leg-, is always for pleasure, when it is caressed. On the other hand, Cata purrs only when she approaches to order food and is very quiet when she pampers her.

For pleasure, for hunger, for fear: Why do cats purr? They do it in short to express an emotion, which may or may not be pleasant. Many cats emit that vibration also when they sleep, will it be a pleasant dream or are they dreaming of the threatening presence of a dog?

Their purring is known to combat stress in cats.

“This differentiation is important – the veterinary doctor clarifies – because people associate purring with a state of calm and pleasure in the cat and take advantage of this situation to lift it and pamper it excessively. Many owners have told me: ‘my cat is crazy, first it purrs and then it scratches or bites me. Could it be that you feel invaded? ´. Like any of us, the animal needs to set limits and also that we respect it in its spaces and emotions. ”, Concludes de los Santos.

Therapeutic purr

The British Humane Society (RSPCA) argues that there is still much to reveal about why cats purr. In their investigations are studying a hypothesis about purring as a therapeutic action, not only for cats, but also for humans with whom they live. The vibrations produced by this activity are believed to be physically rejuvenated – a way in which the cat heals from stress – somewhat of a form of “self-healing.”

Some cats purr at mealtime.

When cats purr they relax and during their rest they avoid strain injuries. On the other hand, there are those who postulate that for humans having a cat could reduce the risk of a stroke or heart disease due to the benefits of the vibratory frequencies of purring, which are a balm, a calming stimulus, with anti-stress effects and, therefore, healers.