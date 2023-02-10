ROMAIN JOLIVET Professor of Universities, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL LAURENT JOLIVET Professor, Sorbonne University Friday, February 10, 2023, 08:36



In the early hours of Monday, February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 shook Turkey and Syria. Earthquakes in this part of the world are common, but the magnitude of this one was extraordinary: to find an earthquake this strong on this fault, you have to go back to 1114.

Ten minutes after the strongest quake, a magnitude 6.7 aftershock struck near the epicenter and further aftershocks continue today in an area stretching more than 350 kilometers from eastern Turkey to the Syrian border. These “aftershocks”, the earthquakes that occur after a large earthquake, are to be expected and their statistical behavior is well known.

More surprisingly and dramatically, a second magnitude 7.5 quake struck around noon Monday farther north. This shock was not an aftershock: according to the first live data processed by the main international seismological agencies, it occurred on an east-west fault that cuts the main rupture.

We still do not have all the information provided by satellite images and GPS measurements, but it is possible that the second earthquake was caused by the first, a hypothesis that will have to be verified in the coming days with the data that is arriving in drops.

This significant seismic activity on two nearby faults reflects the gradual reorganization of earthquake-causing stresses. The other major fault in the region (the North Anatolian fault) has seen a sequence of earthquakes throughout the 20th century, like a series of dominoes, towards the Sea of ​​Marmara and Istanbul.

The entire scientific community, as well as the Turkish authorities, expect an earthquake near this city of 8 million inhabitants. We do not know when this earthquake will occur or what it will be like. No one can, with current knowledge, propose a date and magnitude for this quake, and Monday’s shock sadly reminds us that Turkey may be hit hard elsewhere as well.

Aftershocks and a second earthquake



The behavior of the aftershocks after the earthquake on Monday is not a surprise. In 1894, Omori already observed a logarithmic decrease in the number of aftershocks with time (according to a 1/t law, where t is the time elapsed since the main shock).

These same empirical laws, known as scaling laws, predict that the largest aftershock will be one order of magnitude less than the mainshock: in this case, the largest aftershock of the first earthquake had a magnitude of 6, 7, close to the expected 6.8. Remember that this scale is logarithmic, and that a magnitude 6 earthquake releases 30 times less energy than a magnitude 7 earthquake.

Aftershocks stop when the forces generated by the mainshock settle, a bit like when, after kicking a pile of sand, the grains continue to roll one after the other and then settle.

But the last earthquake of magnitude 7.5 in Turkey completely breaks the pattern that has been verified statistically since 1894 for thousands of earthquakes around the world: it is not an aftershock, but a second earthquake. It should also be noted that it occurred on a fault that appears to be oriented at 45° to the East Anatolian fault, as evidenced by the shape of the aftershock swarm that followed.

Therefore, here we will speak more of a “triggered earthquake”, or at least we will try to explore the mechanisms that would explain the temporal coincidence between these two great earthquakes.

A risk for Istanbul



Some earthquakes are actually related to each other: by accommodating stresses that build up on fault lines, they release energy and rearrange these stresses, which can trigger new earthquakes.

On the highly active North Anatolian Fault, which supports a relative displacement of about 2 centimeters per year between the Anatolian and Eurasian plates, a series of earthquakes of magnitude greater than 7 have cascaded from east to west along of about 800 kilometers during the 20th century.

Most notably, the entire length of the North Anatolian fault ruptured between 1939 and 1999. The last unbroken segment is in the Sea of ​​Marmara near Istanbul between the 1999 Izmit and 1912 Ganos earthquakes.

This succession of earthquakes is explained by the transfer of tectonic forces from one segment of the fault to another. An earthquake locally releases the stresses accumulated by the relative movement of the plates, but at the same time increases those of the adjacent fault segments, which therefore approach a future rupture.

If this segment is already well charged (close to rupture), then one earthquake can trigger another. Otherwise, we will have to wait for the movement of the tectonic plates to provide the rest of the tension necessary to cause the shaking. This is known as “static shot” because the state of the crust after the earthquake is the cause of the next earthquake.

New earthquakes hundreds of kilometers



There is also a type of activation called “dynamic”. In some cases, the stress variation resulting from a large earthquake is not large enough to explain the occurrence of certain earthquakes, especially if they are located several hundred kilometers from the epicenter of the main shock.

For example, after the Landers (1992) and Hector Mine (1999) earthquakes in California, seismic swarms were observed several hundred kilometers from the epicenter. It has been shown that these earthquakes occurred exactly during the passage of the strongest seismic waves emitted by these two earthquakes.

Similar observations have been made in the laboratory to demonstrate that during the passage of these seismic waves, the material constituting the core of the fault weakens, causing a release of stress by sliding, that is, an earthquake.

This type of behavior stems from the physics of granular media, which when agitated can behave like fluids. Quickly shaking a pile of sand will cause it to spread under its own weight, while without stirring it holds together very well.

So jolting a fault quickly can cause it to slip, producing earthquakes. It has also been observed that these seismic waves can cause slow landslides over long distances. Seismic waves emitted by the 2010 magnitude 8.9 Maule earthquake in Chile caused a slow slide along the subduction of Mexico, some 7,000 kilometers from the epicenter.