In last June, as a measure to reduce the crossing of undocumented immigrants at the border with Mexico, President Joe Biden announced a series of restrictions that included arrests and express deportations. Almost immediately Illegal crossings have begun to decrease. However, strict measures are still in place and here is why.

According to figures released by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), During the month of July, there was a 32 percent decrease in encounters between Border Patrol agents and undocumented immigrantscompared to June 2024.

The above figures indicate that The lowest monthly total on the southwest border since September 2020 has been reached. In fact, they are the lowest monthly average in all of 2019. However, the border will remain closed. The reason the restrictions continue is that the weekly average remains above the stipulated threshold. by the Biden administration which was set at 1,500 arrests per day.

Thus, although the policies have helped reduce the number of encounters with authorities by 55 percent, The weekly average is around 1,800 illegal crossings per day, a figure that still exceeds the limit agreed by the government.

The above means that Foreigners who do not have legal authorization to remain in the United States may be detained and expelled from the country without the possibility of applying for status such as asylum.

Many migrants have made the decision to wait for an appointment with CBP rather than cross illegally,

What happens to undocumented immigrants who cross the US border illegally?

Based on current restrictions, the undocumented immigrants who are discovered crossing the US border illegally will face these consequences:

Express deportation Unless they can prove that their lives are in danger in their home countries, due to torture or persecution, undocumented immigrants will be deported immediately, within days or even hours.

Unless they can prove that their lives are in danger in their home countries, due to torture or persecution, undocumented immigrants will be deported immediately, within days or even hours. They will not be able to return. During his deportation proceedings, a precedent will be set and his entry into the United States will be restricted for the next five years.

It should be noted that The measures promoted by the Biden administration do not apply to certain cases, For example, those who can demonstrate a credible fear of being persecuted or that their lives will be in danger if they return to their country of origin, and unaccompanied minors who will be in the care of the State.