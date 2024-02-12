With 28 participating teams, as happened in the recent 2023 League Cup where Rosario Central won the title, Boca and River dream of winning, being the best candidates to win it by nature. On the other hand, without the relegated Arsenal and Colón, the promoted Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Riestra joined.

THE MATADOR, ABSENT! Edinson Cavani is not present at Boca's training due to a stomach problem, and he would be left out of Wednesday's match vs. Central Córdoba. ℹ️Inform @EmilianoRaddi pic.twitter.com/ozvmm95bPY — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 12, 2024

How will there be Copa América in 2024, in this case the one that will be held in the United States, between June and July of next year, There will be no break between both competitions, so AFA planned that there will be several dates during the week to be able to arrive OK with the calendar.

The CLP will end the week of April 14, 2024 and the Professional League will immediately begin, until the aforementioned stoppage for the Copa América.