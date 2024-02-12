The 2024 Professional League Cup is already underway and at this moment we are entering what will be matchday 5, after what was River Plate's victory as a visitor against Deportivo Riestra and the goalless draw at La Bombonera of Boca and Defense and Justice
With 28 participating teams, as happened in the recent 2023 League Cup where Rosario Central won the title, Boca and River dream of winning, being the best candidates to win it by nature. On the other hand, without the relegated Arsenal and Colón, the promoted Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Riestra joined.
Date 5, as happened on date 2, is held during the week for a calendar issuesince there are 14 regular dates of the tournament before the playoffs, to which the best 4 teams from each of the two zones will qualify.
How will there be Copa América in 2024, in this case the one that will be held in the United States, between June and July of next year, There will be no break between both competitions, so AFA planned that there will be several dates during the week to be able to arrive OK with the calendar.
The CLP will end the week of April 14, 2024 and the Professional League will immediately begin, until the aforementioned stoppage for the Copa América.
Zone A
– Argentinos Juniors
– Atlético Tucumán
-Banfield
– Central Barracks
– Deportivo Riestra
– Gym
– Hurricane
– Independent
– Independent Rivadavia
– Institute
– River Plate
– Central Rosary
– Workshops
– Velez
Zone B
-Belgrano
-Boca Juniors
-Central Córdoba (SdeE)
-Defense and Justice
-Students
-Godoy Cruz
-Lanus
-Newell's
-Platense
-Racing
-San Lorenzo
-Sarmiento
-Tiger
-Union
#Boca #River #play #week
