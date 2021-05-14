A family in the port of Oslo with a balloon attached to a scooter.

To answer your question, it is necessary to first define what sound is. Sound is the result of the vibratory movement of a body that, when vibrating, generates a series of waves that propagate through a medium. The speed at which these waves propagate is what we know as the speed of sound: this speed depends on the temperature, density and pressure of the medium.

In the case of the balloon, it is the variation (oscillation) of the air pressure that generates an acoustic wave and what we perceive as the sound or noise of an explosion. By inflating the balloon, we increase the pressure of the air inside it. This means that the pressure inside the balloon is higher than the atmospheric pressure outside. When we puncture an inflated balloon, the air inside it expands and the difference between the two pressures produces what is known as a shock wave. A shock wave is a pressure wave that travels faster than the speed of sound (such as those generated by a bomb explosion or by a supersonic aircraft).

When we hear the roar of a balloon, what we hear is not the latex or the material from which the balloon is made, but the shock wave that has been produced by the pressure difference between the outside and the inside of the balloon. That is, it is the air that causes the sound and not the material of the balloon.

Another similar example of a sound explosion produced by a shock wave is thunder. Although not always explained from this perspective, thunder is the sound of a shock wave traveling in many directions. In this case, the electric currents of the lightning cause a very high increase in temperature that causes the air to expand and contract at an enormous speed, faster than the speed of sound.

Rosana Sanz Segura is a professor and researcher in the Department of Design and Manufacturing Engineering of the School of Engineering and Architecture (EINA) of the University of Zaragoza. He researches sound design and is a member of the Critical Alarms Lab (CAL) from TUDelft University (The Netherlands).

Question sent via email by Salvador Timoneda

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro

We respond is a weekly scientific clinic, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the program L’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, that answers readers’ doubts about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, partners of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), those that answer those doubts. Send your questions to [email protected] or on Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos.

