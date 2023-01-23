Many times in your city you have noticed that several ambulances have the names written backwards and perhaps you thought it was a mistake. It actually isn’t

Many times in your city you have noticed that different ambulances have the names spelled backwards. You probably thought it was a mistake. In reality, you need to know that some ambulances put names backwards for a reason that we will soon reveal.

This kind of “mistake” is actually intentional. The horizontally inverted letters on the front of these vehicles are used to ensure that the drivers in front can read correctly in the rear view mirror and to be able to leave the road clear in the event that the ambulance or a fire vehicle requires it.

Let’s see if, behind us there is aambulance that we honk and read “AICNALUBMA” or “SOREBMOB”, it will be difficult for us to distinguish that the vehicle behind us is heading towards aemergency, despite all the noise there is and is making at the moment. But behind the fact that around these vehicles the name is written backwards there is a valid reason to say the least.

However, when they indeed have their names written in reverse, we can better read “AMBULANCE or FIRE BRIGADE”, and it will be much easier for us to understand what is happening. Then we will be able to get out of the way and allow them to pass without any problem.

This change was implemented when the number of car that occupied the streets of cities began to increase. Due to congestion, motorists were unable to clearly identify emergency vehicles even if they were close to their own. Thanks to the fact that i names spelled backwards, it facilitates quick identification of these vehicles in most cities.

Some studies suggest that humans can detect and sort the words in front of us even if they have been changed. One study of the Basque Center for Cognition has certified that our brain has the ability to understand words reflected on a reflective surface in the same way as those written on a sheet of paper.