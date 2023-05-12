This edition of the Champions League has given us some semifinals between AC Milan and Inter Milan, clubs from the same city that dream of having a place in the final of the highest European competition after both have not played it for more than 10 years . The first leg of these semifinals was played at the “home” of the Rossoneri, although both teams have shared a stadium since 1947.
Today we will tell you why both teams share the stadium:
Why do AC Milan and Inter Milan play in the same stadium?
This stadium was owned by AC Milan until 1935 when, due to financial problems that the Rossoneri had, they had to transfer it to the Italian city government. 12 years later, in 1947, is when Inter Milan began to share a stadium with the other team in the city, so they would share the large amount of stadium expenses, at that time AC Milan was still suffering from serious financial problems.
Due to this sharing of the stadium by the rossoneros and nerazurras, they could share all the expenses that the stadium entailed, maintenance expenses and the management of one of the most charming stadiums in European football.
Why is it called San Siro and Giuseppe Meazza?
This stadium is also known as San Siro, this is because in 1925 construction began in the San Siro district, hence the name. Already in 1980 he coined the name of Giuseppe Meazza.
Who was Giuseppe Meazza?
Giuseppe Meazza was a former Italian footballer, one of the most important in the country’s history. He played for both clubs and was a two-time world champion with the Italian national team. As previously mentioned, in 1980 it was decided to rename the stadium Giuseppe Meazza in honor of this Italian football legend.
Which teams share the stadium?
Inter and Milan are not the only teams that share a city and stadium. In Italy, the Rome and the lazio They play their home games at the Olympic Stadium in Romehe Hellas and the Chievo Verona They play at Marcantonio Bentegodi, and the sampdoria and the Genoa in it Luigi Ferraris.
