for some years Disney has been putting out live-action remakes of several of its animated classics. Although they have not been total flops at the box office, their reception by critics and viewers has left much to be desired. Even the most accepted ones don’t reach the levels of praise that their animated counterparts did.

Despite this polarization, these live-action continue to arrive. Only in 2023 will we have those of The little Mermaid and Peter Pan. While we can’t stop them, we took it upon ourselves to analyze what’s going wrong with these adaptations. Here we share the elements that we believe are the most guilty.

Disney comes to forget something that made its animated films classic: the songs

Something that we have realized in terms of Disney’s live-action is that the songs tend to be relegated. Although Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast had almost their entire repertoire, there are more cases than not. Not to mention, there were times where the songs were so changed that they didn’t make the same impact.

As an example of this we have The Lion King who traded Scar’s iconic song for a simple recitation. We find the same with The Jungle Book, where the upbeat King Louie song doesn’t have the same impact or spectacle as the animated original.

Perhaps the most guilty of this ‘sin’ in Disney’s live-action is mulan. The 1998 animated film features very endearing musical numbers. However, the live-action decided to completely dispense with music to have a more serious tone.

Of course we also have the opposite side: the addition of songs. Beauty and the Beast, aladdin and pinocchio they added songs that feel very out of place with the rest. Not to mention, they don’t add anything significant to their plots, contrary to what was already in the original work.

There are some things that only work in the animated environment

It is common knowledge that Disney loves to put talking animals in their productions. These little allies can be quite endearing thanks to the fact that animation can give them a lot of expressiveness. Unfortunately, that cannot be transferred correctly to live-action.

On the one hand, if the animals were seen as animated, the result would contrast greatly with the real actors. However, going down the realism route also has its own complications. As an example of this we have The Lion King, which was widely criticized for this approach.

Source: Disney

At the time, critics were amazed at the special effects of this Disney remake. Even so, they considered that it was not the appropriate approach to bring this story back to the screens. The animal models were too realistic and never managed to convey the emotions they intended. Seeing Mufasa’s death live-action doesn’t have the same impact, as we see Simba expressionless. On the other hand, the suffering of the little lion is very noticeable and empathetic in the animated version of the nineties.

Unfortunately it seems that the path of realistic animals will be the one that Disney will follow in the remainder of 2023. Some released images of The Little Mermaid already showed us that Sebastián will be a crab as such and the responses against it were not long in coming.

It does not matter how much passion the actors use when recording their dialogues, if the character in question will not be able to show it. We know it’s a double-edged sword to feature live-action talking animals, so it’s better that they stay in the animated world.

The changes Disney has made have rarely been for the better.

The stories of Disney classics are great on their own, so adapting them as they are would work perfectly. Of course, a remake must take the opportunity to tell something new and justify its existence. Unfortunately the changes that have been made with live-action have almost always been for the worse.

Mulan decided to eliminate the songs and Mushu to supposedly tell a more realistic drama and attached to the original story. However, the result was an exaggeration with various elements taken from kung-fu tapes. Surely the real Fa Mulan’s battles were against sorcerers, as she did flying kicks several meters above the ground.

Source: Disney

Pinocchio decided to extend its length with the addition of a subplot of a puppeteering girl who leads nowhere. In addition to that they decided to make the whale that swallows Geppeto a real monster, with wings, tentacles and a design worthy of HP Lovecraft. Because? How did these changes benefit the remake?

Aladdin traded the final showdown with Jafar for a not-so-thrilling chase after a giant Iago. This change is particularly surprising, in a bad way, since in the animated it was already exciting enough to have Jafar turned into a giant cobra. In addition to the fact that the entire confrontation happened while Jazmín’s life was in danger.

We don’t know what prompted Disney to make these changes, but we can’t recall any that worked for them. Where they should take a risk is in what they add to the story and not in changing what has already been successful. Hopefully the next live-action will be more careful in this regard.

Touching something very loved by the public can be a double-edged sword

Many of Disney’s animated films are deeply entrenched in the minds and hearts of the public. Taking something so beloved, and not in need of a remake, simply to put it out again will inevitably cause some rejection. Although it also generates curiosity.

In fact we think that the box office of these remakes is something of a phenomenon. In our opinion, many people are going to see these relaunches precisely to learn about the changes they made. This can be made evident with the disparity between its critical reception and its box office receipts. So far only The Jungle Book has been a success on both counts.

No doubt the money front will keep us having live-actions until Disney runs out of animated movies. However, this could also be the solution to have better products. You should just change the focus.

Source: Disney

Instead of playing the classic hits, perhaps Disney should do live-actions of their most underrated works. Atlantis and The treasure Planet they could work very well as live-action movies, especially with a big budget. So they would also give them a new opportunity to shine.

If they want to continue down the remake route, rather than risk trying new things, then this would be a perfect solution. Although it would also be a fairly faithful recreation, with an understanding of everything that made its classic icons of culture. We’ll see if The Little Mermaid manages to escape some of these errors or becomes one more of the statistics.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.