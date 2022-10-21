Welcome to Texas! Last week Max Verstappen showed once again why he is the deserved champion of 2022 at the GP of Japan. This weekend he has to start all over again with the 1st free practice. The conditions are not great at COTA, even though there is not a cloud in the sky and it is about thirty degrees.

The problems are caused by the location of the circuit. COTA is located in a wetland. As a result, parts of the track sink, which causes significant bumps. In addition, there is a strong wind on the circuit. All aero flaps on the F1 car indicate how important the wind flow is for the ultramodern cars.

Four new faces, an old friend

Four young talents will be allowed to participate in the first free practice: Robert Shwartzman will get in at Ferrari, Alex Palou at McLaren, Logan Sargeant at Williams and Théo Pourchaire at Alfa Romeo. In addition to the mandatory test with young drivers and the experience these talents gain, it has an additional advantage. More on that later.

Antonio Giovinazzi is also part of that party. He takes over Magnussen’s seat at Haas. The American team would regret that. We’re less than ten minutes away when Giovinazzi puts his Alfa Romeo in the wall. After some delay, the Italian gets his loaner car out of the wall and drives into the pits. However, it does mean the end of his session for him, as his clutch turns out to be broken.

Do a lot of rounds

Don’t forget that this is our first time riding here since the US GP in 2019. So the teams need a lot of data to get a good setup on the shelf for Saturday and Sunday. That is why the drivers can be found on the asphalt during the entire training session.

At the end of the training, Verstappen is inside and his car is shielded by a human shield of mechanics. So something is being tinkered with that we are not allowed to see. In the end, the Dutchman still comes out and drives the second time. Carlos Sainz is the fastest in the 1st free practice of the 2022 American GP.

VT2 is all about 2023

The teams will test the tires for the next season during the next training session. The new rubber will soon be recognizable because they have no color on the cheeks. This test is a mandatory number for the F1 teams. Because the tires have a different structure, you can hardly use the data from these tires as a reference point for this weekend.

It is crucial for the F1 teams to gather information as we have not raced here since 2019. That is why the FIA ​​offered a way out. If teams allowed a driver to drive who is not normally in the car during VT1, they were given half an hour of test time on 2022 tires. Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams have therefore made use of this.

1st free practice of the American GP 2022

Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Lance Stroll Sergio PerezI

What time does F1 start at COTA?

Friday

2nd free practice: 00:00 am – 01:30 am

Saturday

3rd free practice: 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Qualification: 00:00 am – 01:00 am

Sunday

Race: 9:00 PM