In the life of Dieter Hecking, there was an early point that he will save VfL Bochum in 2025 from relegation, sorry: could. In 1964 he was born in Castrop-Rauxel, a city in which you entered when you drive Castroper Straße out of town in Bochum and the Ruhr Stadium passes. As a young man, Hecking was trained as a police officer and was part of the hundred of the time in Bochum at the age of 18 when he played his first game as an uniform law enforcement officer in a Bundesliga stadium on August 13, 1983. This game was: VfL Bochum against Kickers Offenbach. So you can say without exaggeration: Dieter Hecking and VfL Bochum – this is a great love story that indicated early, but needed many years to come true. Hecking is now 60 years old, VfL Bochum is 177.

When Hecking competed on November 5, 2024 as a so-called firefighter (or better: SEK policeman) on Castroper Straße, VfL was one point in the table with one point and had seven points behind the relegation place 16. In the meantime, Bochum is on exactly this relegation place and after the surprising 3: 2 victory in Munich, increasing hopes for the fourth time to accomplish.

Appeal in the lighter process :Bochum retains the three points Appeal rejected: The DFB Federal Court also concludes that VfL Bochum must be awarded to his goalkeeper in 1-1 against Union Berlin after the lighter throw.

Four months ago, a Hecking, which has long been washed with all coaching water, took office at VfL, with great serenity and fine humor on the outside, but internally he also pulled other registers: he fell into unsettled players new confidence, brought one or the other hot spur into more discipline and taught the team footballing balance. This team had granted another twelve goals under the coach Peter Zeidler in the first seven season games and under the two -time interim coach Markus Feldhoff – in 16 games under Hecking, there were only 20 goals.

Bochum has scored more points under Hecking than Dortmund and Leipzig

Under Hecking, Bochum got 19 points, including those two fighting without fighting, which was awarded to the green table after the lighter scandal-1: 1 at Union Berlin. Since Hecking trained VfL, the team has collected as many points as RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund and more than any of the competitors in the relegation battle.

As a child of the Ruhr area, Hecking knows that the Bochumers once Indistinguishable called because they were miraculously saved again and again. It was probably used to reanimate this myth of a man from the region, a native speaker, so to speak, a Castroper that absorbed values ​​such as diligence, sincerity and straightness with breast milk. “The buddies underground had to be able to rely on each other at the time,” says Hecking. They love such sentences not only in the Ruhr Stadium, but also next door in the mining museum.