Yesterday it happened again. Verstappen won again, after he had also won the sprint race and had taken pole for both races. Verstappen goes home with an almost perfect score. Yes, we deliberately say almost, because he doesn’t have one thing: the fastest lap. That went to Lewis Hamilton, who went in three laps before time for a new set of medium tyres.

But if Verstappen had such a big lead, why didn’t they go for the fastest lap? An extra point is always nice, right? In fact, Verstappen jokingly suggested that we take a little rest so that the boys could practice.

Verstappen no fastest lap

Was it the jolly tone Verstappen? At Motorsport have Christian Horner record the following:

No, that’s not why we didn’t pit. We didn’t want to be too greedy, because we had already won the sprint race and we finished 1-2. We didn’t want to defy luck. No one cares less that we didn’t get that one point. We were also a little concerned about the tyres. You could see that they were wearing quite hard. And we didn’t want to take the risk. So it was also just a matter of finishing the race. Christian Horner, knows the Wilhelmus like the back of his hand.

Horner will get a point there, because Red Bull has achieved 51 points as a team this weekend. For reference, Alpine is now at 57 points. At the moment Red Bull has 503 points, while number 2 Mercedes does not even have half (247).

