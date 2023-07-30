This Saturday the matches of the last date of the regular phase of the Leagues Cup were played, with the game between Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, while next Monday, July 31, the third round of the competition comes to an end.
All the clubs have already made their debut and some have played their respective matches, however, there are two clubs that are in the competition and have not had any activity.
The Tuzos of Pachuca and Los Angeles FCrespectively, are the two squads that are in the tournament, however, they still have not debuted.
Why didn’t Pachuca and LAFC play in the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2023?
The reason why these two clubs still do not have participation is very simple. Pachuca was Champion of the Clausura 2023 Tournamentdefeating the Red Devils of Toluca in the grand final, which was enough for them to obtain their direct ticket to the next round where they expect a rival.
Case similar to that of Los Angeles FC, where the Mexican striker Carlos Vela plays. The American club won in the final of the MLS Cup 2023defeating the Philadelphia Union 3-0 from the penalty shootout, after drawing 3-3 in regular time and in overtime.
In this way, both Pachuca as LAFC They will debut in the Leagues Cup next Wednesday, August 2, and they are already waiting for rivals. Undoubtedly, they are two of the favorites to take the title for being the last champions in their leagues.
