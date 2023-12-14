Year of terror within the Rayados de Monterrey, the royals were not able to win anything in 2023, neither under the management of Vucetich in the first half of the year, nor now with Fernando Ortíz who was put together a dream squad, the most valuable in CONCACAF with the goal of at least reaching the final of the Liga MX, an aspiration that has failed.
The blow hurts twice as much since the royals closed the two best signings of the tournament, at least in terms of name in the figures of Sergio Canales and Jesús Manuel Corona, both injured practically the entire tournament and in doubt for the start of the next . As if that were not enough, in the case of 'tecatito' in the most recent hours he has been involved in an event that has even led him to prison after being arrested driving under the influence of alcohol, a fact that has led the club to sanction him Financially, though, the end of his contract was considered.
The board of the Rayados de Monterrey even recommended to the club's board of directors to end the contract of the Mexican winger who, in addition to having a very poor performance on the field, now seriously breaks the internal code of conduct. Although termination was an alternative, it was ruled out when assessing the financial blow it would cause within the team, since due to salary and contract duration, the compensation for Jesús Manuel was around 6 million dollars.
