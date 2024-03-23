Major League Soccer (MLS) continues its activity despite the break due to the FIFA Date in most of the world's leagues. This Saturday, March 23, New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami will face each other in one of the most interesting duels of the day. For this confrontation, Las Garzas will not have Lionel Messi.
The Argentine star was not considered by Gerardo Martino to face this duel against the Big Apple team. 'La Pulga' does not even appear with the starting team, but he was not considered among the substitutes against NY Red Bulls either.
Martino opted for Dos Santos, Taylor, Tomás Avilés, Krytsov, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba, Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, Sunderland, Leonardo Campana and Luis Suárez.
On the substitute bench are Afonso, Bright, Casas, Hall, Jensen, Montenegro, Negri and Sailor.
Lionel Messi has faced some physical discomfort in recent weeks. 'Tata' Martino has sought to dose the South American star's minutes so as not to overwhelm him and complicate the situation with a serious injury.
Messi, as reported by the club itself, has an injury to the hamstring in his right leg. The Albiceleste forward could not finish the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup due to this discomfort.
Due to this, Messi could not attend the friendly matches against El Salvador and Costa Rica with the Argentine National Team.
Las Garzas' priority is to recover Lionel Messi for the first leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals against Monterrey.
#didn39t #Messi #play #duel #York #Red #Bulls #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply