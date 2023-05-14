Magaly Medina She is considered the queen of the national show business by a large part of the viewers. Thus, her program is usually one of the most tuned in her schedule. However, this Friday, May 12, the host will not be in charge of her television space, as happens every day. What happened?

It turns out that the popular “Urraca” took advantage of this weekend to go on a trip with her husband Alfredo Zambrano, to a destination he did not reveal. She made it known through a story on his Instagram account, which she recorded with the notary on board her plane, along with the phrase “And we escaped.”

Magaly attacks Mario Hart for criticizing Jossmery Toledo

Magaly Medina He reminded the now panelist of “Command whoever” that at the time he also starred in an act of infidelity when he was a partner of Leslie Shaw. For this reason, “Urraca” specified that the former relity boy is not an authorized voice to talk about these issues.

“It seems that he forgot that he was unfaithful to Leslie Shaw when they were dating. Today he is not an authorized voice so that he can talk about the infidelities of others. I think that with Korina he found the person he was always looking for and now he is no longer the Mario Hart we knew a long time ago, but it is not for him to preach about values ​​and infidelity either, ”he indicated with a sarcastic laugh.

