Magaly Medina continues exposing scandals as far as the national show business is concerned. In recent days, the presenter issued an alleged Dayanita ampay in which she was seen kissing a man. However, despite the fact that the comic actress claimed to be the one in the video, the host had to retract her, since the real protagonist communicated with the production of the program.

For this reason, the ‘Magpie’ had to go out to clarify the report issued and attacked the humorist for allegedly leading her into error. Now, Magaly became a trend again this Monday, August 14, by announcing a report in which Mark Vito was seen dancing all night with a woman.

Why didn’t Magaly Medina issue Mark Vito’s ampay?

‘Magaly TV, la firme’ passed with total normality under the leadership of Magaly Medina. However, a last-minute interview changed the content, since the talk with Yolanda Medina was not scheduled. As you remember, the cumbiambera connected with the presenter to talk about the recent events that she starred in.

For this reason, at the end of his television space, the ATV figure apologized to his viewers by pointing out that Mark Vito’s ampay was not going to be shared and that on Tuesday, August 15, he would see the light. “We have gained time because this was not within our guidelines and tomorrow (Tuesday 15) we bring you the images of Mark Vito at this crazy party and, of course, what was promised: ‘Magaly’s house'”, he indicated.

How was Mark Vito’s ampay?

On August 16, Magaly Medina finally issued Mark Vito’s supposed ampay with a young woman in her twenties on a tour of Lima nightclubs. In the images you can see the tiktoker dancing very closely with the aforementioned, also both flirt, but a kiss does not arise. Moments later, both leave the premises and head to another ‘point’. There, the couple enjoys dancing.

The night ends around 5:00 am, and both get on a car to be transferred to each other’s homes respectively. An apparent friend of the businessman helps him get to his apartment, because alcohol worked against him and he couldn’t walk.

What did Magaly Medina say about Dayanita?

Since her departure from ‘JB en ATV’, Magaly Medina has been harshly criticizing Dayanita for her alleged change of attitude. Now, due to the mistake of her alleged ampay, the presenter again lashed out at the comic actress, questioning her behavior and stating that this type of situation will take its toll on her career in the near future.

“Dayanita’s spoiled, her temper went up and it hasn’t gone down again. So, she believes that she can do whatever she wants, who has she beaten? ”, She maintained. “When she can take advantage of the opportunity, now she lied to us by telling us that she was the one who kissed a man in San Juan de Lurigancho,” she said.

What did Dayanita say about Magaly Medina’s program?

After acknowledging that Dayanita’s alleged ampay was not what she expected, the reporters of the Magaly Medina program went looking for the comedian to learn about her impressions of what happened. The comedian surprised by harshly criticizing the style of the “Urraca” show by pointing out that they interfere in the lives of others without respecting privacy.

“You like to get into the life of everything, so you have to learn to do things well. Keep investigating more things and when you have more proof…”, she mentioned.

