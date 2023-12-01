Why didn’t Magaly Medina appear LIVE on her program today? Driver reveals the reasons

What happened? Magaly Medina was very happy a few days ago after winning a Martín Fierro Latino award for the first time. Precisely for this reason, many of her faithful followers were surprised when today, December 1, they broadcast a recorded program, broadcast on Tuesday, November 28. What was the reason for this strange decision? Find out below.

Why didn’t Magaly Medina go on air today?

Magaly Medina He has been presenting a complicated health picture. This became notorious because she had aphonia that prevented her from speaking, but she had not failed to attend any edition of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ until now.

“I’m getting ready again because in the morning, although it’s true since yesterday I feel quite bad, although suddenly it doesn’t show. They did tests this afternoon to see what I have, because I have a general decay, which doesn’t even allow me… I drag my body wherever I go, I don’t know how I’ve recorded a little for networks”, Magaly noted in a video for Instagram.

“Then I had to come because I have to comply with LAM, I agreed to meet them at 6 in the afternoon, but I don’t feel in good health. I don’t know what the results of the tests will be and I don’t know if I will be able to do the program last night, yesterday I don’t know how I did it. I’m telling you here so that you don’t get surprised by anything. I’m making an extra effort to fulfill this commitment,” stated thetelevision host

What time is ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ broadcast?

The show of shows is broadcast live every night, at 9.00 pm, through the ATV signal.

What did Magaly Medina say after winning the award for best TV presenter?

After obtaining theMartín Fierro Latino Award 2023Magaly Medina went very happy to the stage to receive her award and gave a very emotional speech.

“I am a show critic and I am not exactly the most loved in my country,” were the words of the host of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ during her speech.

