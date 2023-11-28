Why didn’t Magaly appear live on her program today? This is the important reason

The faithful followers of the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ They were surprised this Monday, November 27, when they tuned into the program and saw that Magaly Medina did not appear live, as she usually does. Given this sudden event, many viewers questioned what happened to the show host. In this note, we tell you the important reason which is why the popular ‘Urraca’ had to record tonight’s episode.

What is the important reason why Magaly was not present on today’s program?

The program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ It usually broadcasts from 9.45 pm, Monday to Friday; However, on this occasion this show space did not take place live, since the popular ‘Urraca’ traveled to Miami to participate in the 2023 Martín Fierro Awards, which take place this November 27 at the Manuel Artime Theater. It should be noted that the TV presenter is nominated.

Through her social networks, the ATV figure published a photograph in which she and Alfredo Zambrano are seen in the front row of the award ceremony. In this regard, Medina thanked her husband for accompanying her.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano together at the Martín Fierro Latina Awards 2023. Photo: Instagram/Magaly Medina

In which category of the 2023 Martín Fierro Latina Awards is Magaly Medina nominated?

Magaly Medina is nominated for the Martín Fierro Latina Awards 2023 in the category of best TV presenter. The popular ‘Urraca’ faces two other Peruvian divas for this award: Gisela Valcárcel and Laura Bozzo.

Below is the list of nominees: