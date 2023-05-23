Brazilian President Lula da Silva was a special guest at the recent G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, where he took the opportunity to meet with the great world leaders. What she did not expect is that the leader of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, would also land there by surprise.

It is an intrigue why Lula and Zelenski did not take advantage of a meeting alone given the interest that the Brazilian leader shows in being an important intermediary in the conflict of the current war.

This question now occupies the maximum attention of the main Brazilian newspapers. “Lula can’t find Zelenski and distances himself from Europe and the United States”, headlines the newspaper or globe. And, in general, the press stresses that Lula is convinced that “Ukraine and Russia are not yet ready for peace.”

The truth is that Lula has returned from Japan with a certain disappointment and even irritation. She did not expect to meet the leader of Ukraine there and she would have wanted the world’s greats meeting in Hiroshima to have been more interested in the war than in economic affairs.

It is well known that when Lula returned to the presidency, in addition to his attempt to reconcile the country divided by the misrule of the extreme right, he had the dream of offering himself as a world protagonist to put an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Something that would also assure him the Nobel Peace Prize, one of the great goals of his life.

According to Lula, there is a part of the world that wants war and another that wants peace. And in Japan he made it clear that the West is unwilling to condemn Russia as an aggressor and would want Ukraine to surrender.

The Brazilian leader, who seemed irritated by Zelenski’s surprise arrival at the G7 leadership, was surprised above all by his harsh attacks on the UN, which according to him no longer plays the role that it should. For Lula, the members of the United Nations continue to carry out unauthorized wars. And he was harsh in stressing that the UN “no longer has the authority to maintain peace in the world”, since the members of the Security Council are the first to make war.

Furthermore, he accused the UN of being governed by representatives of countries that are not very interested in discussing peace issues because “they are the ones that produce and sell weapons.”

What has worried not a few political analysts is Lula’s almost belligerent position on the issue of war that could end up driving Brazil away from the West to get closer to the East, China supporting at the same time the idea of ​​replacing the dollar with other currencies, a challenge to the United States.

In the first months of his government, Lula has made a record number of international trips, while he has accumulated domestic problems that he finds difficult to solve with a Parliament dominated by Bolsonaro’s followers.

If, on the one hand, Lula’s activism in foreign policy can be positive in combating the ostracism in which this country had suffered in the four years of one of the worst governments since the dictatorship, on the other, it is beginning to cause concern for fear that the extreme right can take advantage of this vacuum to raise its head again.

Lula thought that given his welcome to the Presidency after the disaster and paralysis suffered by the country in the last four years that brought the country to the brink of a civil war, he could dedicate himself more to establishing himself as a world leader by going down in history as the great mediator in the war conflict that afflicts the world.

Things are not going as expected, as proven by the fact that he could not or did not want to meet Zelenski in Japan, a subject on which he has not wanted to talk with the press.

Here in Brazil, Lula’s bad mood is being analyzed in the face of the difficulties he is encountering in positioning himself, as he dreams of, as a world mediator between East and West to put an end to the ongoing war.

The truth is that Lula is not one of those who surrender to his ideas. He revealed it very well during his year and a half in jail, accused of corruption. During that time, he moved heaven and earth, inside and outside of Brazil, and attended all international forums, including the Pope in his struggle to defend his innocence. And he got it when the Supreme Court released him after annulling his conviction for lack of evidence.

Will Lula give in this time to the difficulties he is having in becoming the world arbiter in the war between Russia and Ukraine or will he end up winning? That he is betting big is revealed not only by the rudeness he gave Zelensky in Japan but also by the serious accusations leveled against the UN. It would seem that the Brazilian leader goes all out and doesn’t even hide his bad mood when someone crosses his path.

