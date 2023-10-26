With a resounding victory, Liverpool He showed at Anfield the Toulouse coached by the Spanish Carles Martínez, who suffered their first defeat in the Europa League and assumed the superiority of the English team, emerging as the leader of Group E.

The team of Jurgen Klopp, who did not have the Colombian Luis Díaz, He seamlessly expressed a clear superiority that established him as the sole dominator of the quartet. With three points ahead of Toulouse, six over Austrian LASK Linz and Belgian Union St. Gilloise.

Toulouse’s resistance lasted half an hour. Liverpool took the lead in the 9th minute with Diogo Jota’s goal but Thijs Dallinga got the tie for the visitors.

But in the 30th minute, the Japanese Wataru Endo put Klopp’s team ahead and four later the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez extended the English lead, which was definitively increased in the second half, in the 65th minute, with a goal from Ryan Gravenberch.

The victory was rounded off by Mohamed Salah, in added time. The Egyptian took the field to play the last twenty minutes and managed to score.

Why didn’t Luis Díaz play? The Colombian was on the substitute bench, but did not have minutes in the Europa League match. Klopp took advantage of the large lead in the match to reserve the winger for Sunday’s match against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Liverpool in the local championship is fourth in the table with 20 points

EFE

