A few days ago, the couple formed by the former beauty queen Karen Schwarz and the singer ezio olive surprised everyone after contracting a religious marriage for the third time. However, this time she did not go on a honeymoon with her spouse and Schwarz He was the one who revealed the reasons why he could not be on a trip together with Oliva in a live link with the program “America Today”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqiCrF0IMUY

YOU CAN SEE: Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva got married: The couple said “yes, I accept” in a religious ceremony

Why didn’t Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva have a honeymoon?

Schwarz He said that after getting married on May 13, he traveled to the jungle but only to celebrate the name day of his youngest daughter and quickly ezio had to leave for Madrid as part of the preparation for the release of his album.

“On the day of the wedding, although I said that I had no trip planned, suddenly my trip to Tambopata took place on Wednesday the 17th for the birthday of my youngest daughter who was turning 3 years old and on Sunday the 21st we returned to Lime. Ezio traveled to Madrid on Monday the 22nd, as he is watching the release of his first album. He told me: ‘My love, I’m going away for 10 days and we’ve had such a good time in the marriage that I want to spend more time with you.’ So I got on the plane, we bought the tickets in hours and I’m already here with Ezio and accompanying him”, he said.

However, karen schwarz he does not consider this trip as a honeymoon since both of them are busy. Her husband works in her musical project and she with her brand, with which she even worked through her computer while giving the live link, even though they are in Madrid right now without the offspring her.

YOU CAN SEE: Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva got married: the international artists who enlivened their wedding party

What did Magaly Medina say about Karen and Ezio’s wedding?

Despite the great ceremony in which both remarried religiously along with all their loved ones and friends of the show, the well-known host Magaly Medina On his television space, he surprisingly opined that this union is not authentic and harshly criticized them.

“This third marriage seems like a dead marketing campaign, very much in the style of ezio olive. It seemed like they were advertising a concert and not a wedding. They gave promotional interviews, publicizing their wedding venue, day, and dress. Now it occurred to them to marry for being religious. They invited all the showmen. And of course, in the middle of the whole wedding, he (Ezio Oliva) launches a new song. What better promotion for a song. Let’s be clear, Karen Schwarz is missing from television, her image has gone downhill,” he said on her show.

#didnt #Karen #Schwarz #honeymoon #Ezio #Oliva #marrying #time