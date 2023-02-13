Was the tradition broken? Melissa Klug was not seen on the birthday of her eldest son, Adriano —the result of her romance with Jefferson Farfán—, despite always celebrating with him.

They threw the house out the window! Jefferson Farfan He prepared a birthday party to celebrate the 15th birthday of his eldest son, Adriano. Through social networks, she shared photos and videos of the exclusive event that took place on a luxurious yacht. However, the absence of Melissa Klüg It did not go unnoticed among her followers, and many wonder why the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ was not present at the event to honor her descendant.

Was Melissa Klug not invited to her son’s party?

Melissa Klüg He was answering questions from his followers when one of them asked him about the birthday party that Jefferson Farfán organized for the eldest son they have in common. Given this, the influencer clarified that she gave permission for her cocky to spend time with her dad. “Yes, after so many years, she already touched him,” she wrote.

On the other hand, the businesswoman also clarified that she did not attend the event, since she believes that both parents should be part of a child’s life. In this way, she agreed to allow her offspring to enjoy a luxurious celebration in the company of her parent and her close friends.

Melissa Klug talked about her son’s party with Jefferson Farfán. Photo: Melissa Klug/Instagram

“My son Adriano has spent his 14th birthday with me and my family. The fairest thing is that one year he has to spend with his dad and enjoy your day, your trip and make it very happy, “he added in a later publication.

How was Melissa Klug’s son’s party?

Jefferson Farfan he spent big so that his eldest son Adriano spends an incredible birthday by his side. The ’10 street’ took him to Miami, United States to spend a pleasant day in the company of his loved ones. The chosen location was a yacht.

“Happy birthday to my beloved son. I wish you love life and never stop dreaming! May joy and happiness surround you today and always! Happy birthday, dear son! ”, Was the message that the national player sent to his conceited one.

Jesús Barco greeted Adriano Farfán for his 15 years

jesus boat He was no stranger to the birthday of Adriano Farfán, who in the future will be his stepson, and he sent him a brief but tender message to celebrate his 15th birthday. Although they could not spend it together, the soccer player uploaded an image in which he hugged Melissa Klug’s little boy.

“Happy birthday, my causeMay you always be happy and may all your wishes come true. Blessings and enjoy your day the way you like it,” she wrote on one of her Instagram stories.

Jesús Barbo sent a message to Melissa Klug’s son for his birthday. Photo: Jesus Barco/Instagram

The romantic message of Jesús Barco to Melissa for her birthday

Through social networks, jesus boat He surprised Melissa Klug for her birthday with an extensive publication in which he exudes all his love for her. Likewise, she expressed her good wishes for whatever she proposes in the future and that she hopes to spend much more time with her.

“Happy birthday, love of my soul. I wish you good health and many more years of life, my queen. May all your wishes come true and always be happy because you deserve it for who you are day by day. Today will be a beautiful day and I hope you enjoy it to the fullest with the family. I love you very much, my heart, and may God bless you today, tomorrow and always. I love you, ”he wrote on his Instagram profile.