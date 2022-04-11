Yesterday I did not vote in the referendum to revoke the mandate. It is the first time that I have not done so, but this is also, since the 1982 elections, the first in which not voting was a real option in the face of a flawed, questioned process, marked by the illegality of the public officials themselves, which had as its sole reason for being a narcissistic self-glorification.

Of course, there could have been irregularities in many other electoral processes in the past, but since 1982 we have never seen so many public officials, beginning with the president of the republic, violating the legality of the process over and over again, including with measures such as that trip to Sonora by the Secretary of the Interior on a National Guard plane, accompanied by the president of Morena, with an indifference to electoral laws that was impressive because of its openness.

President López Obrador has already said that “don’t come to me with that claim that the law is the law.” The President says and his collaborators repeat that it is absurd that a referendum approved by the opposition is now rejected and they decide not to participate in it. The oppositions will have their arguments. I will give you mine, those of a citizen and journalist.

First, this revocation query is illegal in origin. Laws cannot be applied to the same person who proposed them and had them approved. The revocation consultation was proposed by President López Obrador and approved during his government period: it is not legal that it was carried out during this period. There can be no laws by way or for the benefit (or harm) of a person, even less so if he is the president of the republic. It is surprising that the Supreme Court has let it pass, and much more so that a revocation question has been accepted that does not really say anything, because it contradicts itself in its terms, trying to pass off a query for the revocation as one for the ratification of mandate.

The issue is important because it sets, or can set, precedents. President López Obrador was elected for a period of 5 years and 10 months, his term ends on October 1, 2024. Not one more day, not one day less. What if with this precedent, that of having established a law to be used during the same period in which the president was in office, another law was approved tomorrow to, for example, extend the mandate of the?. It is a question.

I did not vote yesterday because what we saw was not a democratic exercise, but propaganda and, as we said, narcissistic self-glorification. Since the days of the very old PRI (since the 1982 election where José López Portillo was the only candidate, without opponents who abstained for reasons similar to those of yesterday) we have not seen such a rude exercise of carrying, manipulating and using the government apparatus . When personalities from the presidency show images of a rural voting booth in Sinaloa with queues of hundreds of meters of people waiting to vote, and we compare them with the absolute solitude of many, the vast majority, of the urban voting booths, we know that this is hauling, if not of the government of those who actually rule in those areas.

When we see all the secretaries of state working openly in favor of the President, using public resources, time during work hours, taking their workers to vote, when we know that each governor has quotas to cover, we know that we are not facing a democratic exercise. It is, let’s put it that way, an exercise to test Morena’s machinery and his allies ahead of the June elections, but especially next year, where the state of Mexico will be at stake, and 2024.

But, in addition, it is an exercise that seeks to hit and transform the INE into an autonomous body more co-opted by the government. The scheme is one of simplicity and shameless cynicism: first, the consultation is approved and it is imposed for this date, although legally it could not have been carried out in this six-year term. It is a consultation that would have to have the same conditions as a federal election but no budget is granted to the INE to carry it out. Without a budget it would not have been nor could have been carried out. The INE is forced to do it anyway. The Institute obtains from internal savings a third of the resources that would be needed for a consultation of this type. And organize that consultation based on available resources.

The laws voted by the deputies establish that only the INE can disseminate it, but it seems to all of Morena and the entire government apparatus that “don’t come to me with that claim that the law is the law” and they don’t care about sorbet and they do campaign. Every time they are warned by the INE or the TRIFE, they say that they are being censored or persecuted, even though they are the ones who are violating the norms and laws that they themselves approved. Even so, when the consultation is over, they will not remotely have the participation and the votes they would like, and then the time will come for federal officials and Morena to ask for an electoral reform that ends the autonomous INE that we have today. End of story.

That is why I did not vote in yesterday’s consultation. One cannot be part of a farce of these dimensions.