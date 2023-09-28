Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

A German woman is said to have plowed her car into a family in northern Italy, killing three people. © Vigili del fuoco/dpa

Angelika H. from Germany faces the maximum penalty: In July, while on vacation in Italy, she crashed into a group of pedestrians, killing three people.

Santo Stefano the Cadore – their black Audi tore an Italian family out of existence. On July 6th, Angelika H. crashed her car into a group of pedestrians. Three people, including a two-year-old child, are dead. Since then, the investigation has been ongoing and the allegations against the German tourist in Italy have become increasingly serious.

Fatal accident in Italy: German races family while on vacation in Italy – serious allegations against Audi driver

The accident occurred in Santo Stefano di Cadora, near the border with Austria. The video from a surveillance camera shows the 32-year-old’s car: A few moments before the crash, the Audi A3 shoots down the street at a visibly excessive speed.

Angelika H. is in custody, which can take up to two years in Italy. The question is: was it murder? In an initial interview, H. could not remember the moments before the accident; later she spoke of a technical defect.

Engineer refutes statement from German fatal driver: Audi’s brakes worked

A motor vehicle expert has now refuted this excuse, reports Picture. An engineer told the public prosecutor that the death car’s braking system was working properly. However, the police did not find any skid marks at the scene of the accident.

“It was murder on the street,” said the grandfather of the killed toddler. “She took away all of my daughter’s relatives.” And that is also the accusation in Italy. In order for a fatal accident to be classified as murder, negligent behavior violating a traffic rule or intent must be proven. (moe)