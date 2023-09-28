Julio Urías, the outstanding pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, did not appear at his first hearing scheduled in California related to allegations of domestic violence.

The hearing, scheduled for September 27, 2023, was carried out in the absence of Uriahhis defense attorney being the one who represented him in court.

His non-appearance was not required by the authorities judicial proceedings, since the district attorney did not yet have charges ready to file.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Dodgers took action by placing Julio Urías on administrative leave while investigation takes place. This could indicate the possibility of the team parting ways with the player, which could have a significant impact on his sporting career.

Julio Urías’ future in the United States will depend on the resolution of the court case, and although there has been speculation about a possible return to Mexico, the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) has ruled it out, although the Mexican Pacific League (LMP) He hasn’t closed the door completely.

The case of Julio Urías continues to be the subject of media attention and monitoring by the sports community, while the next steps are awaited in this delicate legal situation faced by the renowned Mexican pitcher. ¿