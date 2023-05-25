cute guadalupe He grabbed several headlines in various media after the revelation of the images of Charlene Castro, now his ex-partner, leaving a hotel with an unknown man. After more than 10 years together, the former soccer player announced the end of their relationship through an extensive press conference. In the midst of the infidelity scandal, the former University player defended the mother of his son and asked for respect for both in these difficult times.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe responded to his son, who questioned Charlene Castro’s pardon: what did he say?

How much Guadalupe and Charlene Castro finished before the ampay?

After the support of your partner, Louis Guadalupe He gave a press conference to talk about everything about the mother of his little son. After it was rumored that the now ex-partner had been separated since before the infidelity spread, the ex-soccer player clarified that there were no problems between them.

“Nothing at all, I have shouted to the four winds ‘I love you’, everything is in my networks. What can I tell you? (…) I also have my anticuchos, nobody is perfect. She is the mother of my son, with whom I have lived for 10 years. Whatever I have to talk about, I’ll talk to her, ”he told the press.

Why did Cuto Guadalupe not live with his partner?

In the midst of the controversy generated, the former athlete indicated that Charlene Castro and he did not live together prior to the ampay, since he shares an apartment with his mother. Likewise, he clarified that this is due to the great affection and trust that he has with her mother, the main reason why he is so close to her, despite the fact that he already had a family.

“I live with my mom and she lives with me. I do not separate from my mother. Some people will understand me, others won’t. (…) If she (my mother) lives there (with me) it is because, thank God, I was able to fulfill her dreams (of buying her apartment),” he commented. cute guadalupe in an interview for Trome.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe responds to Pedro Suárez Vértiz for advice after infidelity: “I didn’t ask him”

How was Charlene Castro’s ampay?

In mid-May, “Magaly TV, la firme” caused a stir among the Peruvian public by announcing an impressive ampay from the couple of a “historical and charismatic soccer player.” Hours later, the identity of the person involved was revealed to be Charlene Castroex-girlfriend of the well-known television figure.

According to the images presented, the woman can be seen arriving at a hotel in Barranco in the company of a mysterious man. This, after having spent a few hours in the gym with Luis Guadalupe.

What did the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe remember from Charlene Castro?

In his interview with Yaco Eskenazi for “Estás en todas” after Charlene Castro’s ampay, the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe he took some time to thank his ex-partner for being with him in one of the most difficult moments after his retirement from soccer in 2015.

“I didn’t have a single sun. When that moment arrives, I was ‘down’, depressed (…) At that moment, the former athlete recalled the support of his son’s mother. “I was in my bed crying and my wife, Charlene, looks at me and says: ‘My heart, you can, you are ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe. That word gave me (strength),” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe responded to his son, who questioned Charlene Castro’s pardon: what did he say?

What is the luxurious gift that Cuto gave to Charlene?

After the end of their sentimental relationship, various details of the relationship between Cuto Guadalupe and Charlene Castro continue to come to light. One of these that drew attention was the luxurious gift that the former soccer player gave her ex-partner, since it was an apartment located in Lima where she lived.

According to Cuto, he was able to fulfill one of the biggest dreams his ex-partner had, which was to have his own apartment. In that place Castro lived together with the best son they both had.

Cuto Guadalupe and Charlene Castro maintained a stable relationship. Photo: Instagram

#didnt #Cuto #Guadalupe #live #Charlene #Castro #10year #relationship