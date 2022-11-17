Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the world of football with a controversial interview with the Piers Morgan program, in which he talked about his current situation at Manchester United. But this was not the only topic that was discussed, as he also spoke of his frustrated signing by Manchester City just the summer that he returned to wear the Red Devils shirt. The Portuguese admitted that he was “close” to joining Manchester City last summer, but his heart made him choose to return to Old Trafford.
At the time, Ronaldo was heavily linked with City as he was in the process of leaving Juventus. At one point, it even looked as if City would close a deal, until United pounced knowing that a legend of theirs could wear the eternal rival’s shirt.
Now the 37-year-old has revealed just how eager City were to have him and how invested Pep Guardiola was in making it happen. “Honestly, he was close,” confirmed Ronaldo in his lengthy interview with talkTV . “It was something that was talked about a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried very hard to have me. but how do you know [debido a] my history with Manchester United, your heart, your feelings, what you did before, made a difference of course, and also Sir Alex Ferguson. He surprised me in some way, but it was a decision of conscience because the heart was speaking loudly at that moment ”.
However, it wasn’t long before things turned sour for Ronaldo at United. He finished the season with 24 goals in all competitions but the club secured its worst season in Premier League history and Ronaldo asked to leave over the summer.
His interview has now only made relations worse, but things were already beginning to unravel last season when Ralf Rangnick, whom Ronaldo claims he had never listened to, was appointed caretaker manager when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.
“After Ole, they bring in a sports director, Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands. This guy isn’t even a trainer. That a great club like Manchester United would bring in a sporting director not only surprised me, but the whole world,” said Ronaldo.
“If you’re not even a manager, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? It is something that I must say that Manchester has not followed the right path to achieve the success of other teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea.
“Nope [nunca había oído hablar de él]. Of course not. No one, the people I spoke to knew about it. I respect it [a él], all the coaches in my career I had to call them the boss, but deep down I never saw him as the boss because I saw some points that I never agreed on. It was also stopped in time because if you don’t coach for the last five years, you’re going to lose your identity as a coach.”
