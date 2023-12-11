The Colombian National Team They faced Venezuela under-23 on Sunday, December 10, in a friendly match played in the United States and which ended with a 1-0 victory.

The match was broadcast on TV through the RCN and Caracol channels, owners of the rights.

Both channels had difficulties, because due to original failures in the international signal, they could not provide a good image in the first 30 minutes of the game.

The absence of Vélez

In the RCN broadcast, attention was drawn, in addition to the technical problem, to the absence of the commentator. Carlos Antonio Velezwho could not be in the commitment.

Viewers who followed this broadcast were struck by this unexpected absence in the comments.

His absence was due to health problems, as reported on the channel itself during the match.

The narrator Javier Fernandez He sent him greetings and commented on a medical mishap, without going into details.

According to Semana magazine, Carlos Antonio Vélez was in a medical emergency due to early stage diverticulitis that he suffered last Thursday, December 7, so he was not fit to comment on this match.

Diverticula are small bulging pouches or sacs that form on the inner wall of the intestine. Diverticulitis occurs when these pouches become inflamed or infected.

The famous commentator is expected to be back for next Saturday's match when Colombia faces Mexico.

SPORTS

