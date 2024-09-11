The acclaimed American singer and songwriter Beyoncéthe most awarded artist in the history of the Grammys (32 in total), In 2022 he released the album “Renaissance” (Act I) and almost two years later “Cowboy Carter” (Act II). But Unlike her previous studio albums “Dangerously in Love”, “B’Day”, “I Am… Sasha Fierce”, “4”, “Beyoncé” and “Lemonade”the former member of Destiny’s Child He didn’t make any music videos for any of the songs.

In a recent interview for the American magazine GQ, Beyoncé43 years old and wife of rapper Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z (father of her three children), explained the reason why he stopped making music videos. According to “Queen B”, Her goal, by not making videos for the songs “Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter,” was to have the world focus only on her voice..

“I thought it was important that in a time when all we see are images, the world could focus on the voice. Music is so rich in history and instrumentation, it takes months to digest, research and understand it, the music needed space to breathe on its own. Sometimes an image can be a distraction from the quality of the voice and the music.”

Beyoncé highlighted that The hard work and details invested in an album take more than four years“The music is enough, the fans around the world became the image, we all got the image on the tour (‘Renaissance World Tour’), ​​then we got more images from my movie (‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’).”

In the interview, Beyoncé mentioned How important it is for her to sing, something she doesn’t see as a job. “I sing for myself, I love music and I love singing, it’s a passion that is deeply rooted in me. There’s magic in the way I feel it in my throat, a resonance that vibrates through me. When I’m at my lowest point, When I’ve been sad or in a thick fog, sick or anxious from sleepless nights, I sing, and often I sing alone. My voice has always been my companion. That’s why I’ve always been able to be happy alone..Music understands my heart even when I can’t find words, but it’s always in those private sanctuaries (the studio, the car) where I find my peace.”

