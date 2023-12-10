The successful 'Pirates of the Caribbean' saga began its journey on the big screen with the Captain Barbossa (played by Geoffrey Rush) as the main enemy in 'The Curse of the Black Pearl'. However, a new villain appeared in the two subsequent sequels: 'Dead Man's Chest' and 'At World's End'. In these installments, Bill Nighy assumed the role of the fearsome davy jones a character whose tentacular appearance led the actor to use a motion-capture suit (motion capture technology).

The performance and the character received praise from both critics and fans of the saga led by Johnny Depp in his iconic role as Jack Sparrow. However, despite this, Bill Nighy does not have fond memories of his experience during filming. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 73-year-old British actor revealed the humiliating moments he experienced between takes and the difficulties he faced when playing Davy Jones.

YOU CAN SEE: “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” is cancelled! Margot Robbie reveals that Disney ruled out women's reboots

What difficulties did Bill Nighy have in bringing Davy Jones to life in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'?

“When I arrived, I didn't realize that I wasn't going to have a suit like everyone else. So, I called the wardrobe department and asked them, 'Is my suit going to be ready soon?' And they said, 'Is it going to be ready soon?' Hasn't anyone told you?' And I: 'Tell me what?' It turned out that I had to wear pajamas with white specks all over them, a skull cap with a speck on the top and 250 dots painted on it. my face. And sneakers, which is an exaggeration for me, with a pompom on top. Then they introduced me to Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom,” explained actor Bill Nighy about the motion-capture outfit he had to wear to give interpret Devy Joneswhich was totally uncomfortable for him.

Recording of Bill Nighy with his motion capture suit in Pirates of the Caribbean. Photo: LR composition/beforesandafter

YOU CAN SEE: “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” without Johnny Depp: 'The Rock' sounds like a possible replacement

Why didn't anyone want to have lunch with actor Bill Nighy, 'Davy Jones' in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'?

Bill Nighy knew that the motion-capture suit he wore on filming was unflattering, but it was essential to playing the role. David Jones in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. Likewise, he noticed rejection from the people present during filming due to his appearance.

“If you've ever felt alone, this is for real.” […]. People didn't eat with me. It was very sad. The team told me: 'Hello! Hello!'. And they left because it was too sad to see this middle-aged man dressed like someone who didn't join a music group.”confessed the actor, who also appeared in films such as 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows', 'Detective Pikachu', 'Astroboy' and many more.

Bill Nighy, 73 years old. Photo: Decine21

Despite not having had a good time doing his job, Bill Nighy was glad he didn't throw in the towel at that moment. “It's one of the things I'm most proud of, not going to the airport. You know, I didn't say to them, 'I thought I could do it. Can I go home now, please?' I didn't,” he assured.

#didn39t #lunch #Bill #Nighy #fearsome #Davy #Jones #39Pirates #Caribbean39