The video of the woman who was burned alive by a man in the New York subway, which has circulated on social networks, has raised many blisters in American society, which this Tuesday asks itself why no one came to her rescue and, if they had, the woman would still be alive.

In some of these recordings of the horrible attack, it is observed how a Police agent attends the scene and gives the warning of what is happening over the radio… but he passes by while the woman was burned alive. But not only him, No one helped her while her attacker stood watching her die.

The complaints on social networks, which were reported this Tuesday by several local media outlets, They call New York society inhumane to show “a chilling apathy towards our fellow citizens and a crass fascination with filming with our phonesinstead of intervening.”

There were several who recorded the scene and published it with commentary as if it were a movie and not real life: “I’m sorry for his family, he’s a person,” one of the people who filmed what happened is heard saying.while “oh shit” is heard from the crowd.

He New York Post points to the “inhumanity” of Big Apple society, but it also incorporates the idea that people prefer not to get involved, they “freeze”, so that what happened to Daniel Penny does not happen to them. Penny was accused of killing a homeless man suffering from schizophrenia who, according to him, began threatening travelers in a subway car. This ex-marine pinned him down and he died. He was charged with murder, which the court dismissed after the jury could not agree.

The detained Guatemalan citizen has been charged with murder and arson by city police. Sebastián YC, 33, was filmed by a New York subway camera, and the images distributed by the police showed him watching impassively as the woman – of whom no details are known – was consumed by flames in front of him.

The police assured that It was he himself who had lit the woman’s clothes with a lighter, that he was traveling in the bottom of a car on the F line and that he was then (early in the morning) at Coney Island, in southern New York.

The web portal The Gothamist assures that the address that Sebastián YC provided to the police coincides with an establishment in Brooklyn where they are treated cases of drug and narcotic addiction; He also says that he entered the United States illegally through Arizona and was deported in 2018, but then managed to enter the country again on an unknown date, according to sources from the US immigration office.

In another video that circulated on the networks and that was apparently recorded by himself, Sebastián appears in another subway car (it may be the same day, judging by his clothes). In the images, and visibly drunk, he appears saying in front of the screen in Spanish: “I drink my beer and live what I am; While I don’t bother anyone, why do f… people have problems with me? “That’s the problem!” he exclaims.