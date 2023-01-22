The 71st edition of Miss Universe 2022 It still continues to be talked about in the international press, as there are those who consider that it was a “theft” and that the real winner should have been Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, and not the representative of the USA, R’Bonney Gabriel. In a recent interview with the Telemundo network, the Latin model relived the moment when the name of the winner of the contest was revealed and why she could not congratulate her partner as she wanted. As recalled, the event was held at the Ernest N. Morial convention center in New Orleans.

Last January 14, a new queen was crowned; However, a detail that caught the attention of the public was that at the moment of receiving her Miss USA title, Dudamel did not approach her to hug her and congratulate her. The 23-year-old fashion designer explained the reason behind the controversy.

Amanda Dudamel breaks her silence

Amanda Dudamel spoke with Miss Universe 2022 for the Telemundo channel and explained that when they were holding hands waiting for the final verdict, both could not hear the name of the winner. “It was very strange because no one understood what happened,” she said at the beginning.

“We were very confused, we did hear USA, I got confused because for a moment I said: ‘I don’t understand what happened’, if I was the finalist and she told me the same thing, if they read our lips, we both said: ‘What happened’”, she expressed.

After that, the Venezuelan beauty queen mentioned that the organization’s representatives came to tell R’Bonney Gabriel that she was the winner and they ended up throwing her out. “I’m sorry I couldn’t hug her, we really are quite friends with her. A while ago, I was talking to her and I would have liked that congratulatory hug, ”she finished.

Amanda Dudamel says she has a lot in common with R’Bonney Gabriel

At another point in the interview, Amanda Dudamel He stated that he shared a lot with R’Bonney Gabriel throughout Miss Universe, since both studied Fashion Design.

“We were always together and we are also fashion designers, we had a lot in common and, when we got there, the first thing I said to her was: ‘Fashion designers rocking this,’” she said.

Photo: The Nation

Amanda Dudamel reveals who was her biggest opponent in Miss Universe

Miss Venezuela 2022 was sure that Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martínez, was one of the favorites to wear the crown. Amanda Dudamel mentioned that she had the opportunity to share with her partner.

“A dinner that we shared together and Andreina is truly a spectacular girl, very sweet too, and she was very focused on the competition. Truly, from the day she arrived, she was impeccable, ”said Amanda Dudamel. “Without a doubt, I felt that Andreina was one of the strongest,” she told Telemundo.

Nicolás Maduro assured that the crown was stolen from Miss Venezuela

The triumph of R’Bonney Gabriel in the last Miss Universe did not leave the vast majority of followers of this contest happy, who considered that the Venezuelan representative was the great favorite. Even the president of this nation himself spoke about it, assuring that the crown was stolen from Amanda Dudamel.

“Amanda Dudamel won on the street, well, it can’t be a robbery like that, she is from Petare, she does community work there in Petare,” declared Nicolás Maduro. Photo: composition LR/AFP

“They stole our Miss Universe, Amanda Dudamel she won on the street, it can’t be a robbery like that, she’s from Petare, she does community work there,” said the controversial head of state.

When will Amanda Dudamel return to Venezuela?

After her trip to New Orleans to compete in Miss Universe, Amanda Dudamel is about to return to her native country and receive a warm welcome from the Venezuelan people. According to the Twitter account, “Todo Miss”, the beauty queen will land on Monday, January 23, however, so far, she has not yet confirmed it.