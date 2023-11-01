‘At the bottom there is room’ always surprises all its fans with the new characters it often presents; However, it also causes them sadness when someone leaves the series. Such is the case of Liz Mariana Godoyactress who plays Zulimar in the fiction of América TV and that she was the fiancee of Felix, the watchman of Las Nuevas Lomas. According to the story, the couple was about to get married, but the Francesca’s worker decided to end the relationship and left ‘Juélix’ totally devastated.

This abrupt departure sparked various rumors from followers of ‘AFHS’which were silenced by the same actress, who, through a video on her account TikTokrevealed the real reason why he decided to step aside and say goodbye to the successful series.

Why did Zulimar leave ‘At the bottom there is room’?

The actress pointed out that the real reason why she will no longer continue playing Zulimar It is because she will leave the country for a time with her husband, with whom she made the decision to continue her artistic career in Spain. “The real and only reason why I say see you soon to ‘At the bottom there is room’ is because, with my husband, we have decided to come temporarily to Spain to conquer new professional and personal challenges. We have been here for a few days and we are very excited to be able to live this new stage,” she said.

In the video, Godoy added that she will continue to connect with all her fans through social networks and tell them everything about her new stage and the projects she will work on. On the other hand, she also thanked the entire production of the series for having given her the opportunity and indicated that for her it was “a dream come true” to have participated in the successful series of America Television.

How was Liz Mariana Godoy’s time in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

Since entering the series, Zulimar caused a great sensation in Las Nuevas Lomas, especially in ‘Pepe’, who seemed to be interested, however, it was all a misunderstanding. After that, she became the official partner of Felixthe watchman of the urbanization and with whom he lived many moments that led to consolidating their relationship.

During his last months in ‘There is room at the bottom’, Zulimar accepted the marriage proposal of his ‘sherete’, with whom he planned to buy a house, but in the end they were scammed and had to start from scratch. Then, the Venezuelan wanted to have a job apart from her work as a domestic worker, so she joined Francesca’s as a waitress, under the orders of Alessia Montalbán.

Zulimar was Félix’s fiancée in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: Instagram Liz Mariana Godoy

