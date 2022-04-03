Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Australia to supply his country with “Bushmaster” armored vehicles, and also appealed to NATO allies to send tanks, planes and anti-arms to it.

In his speech to the Australian Parliament, on Thursday, Zelensky said that the dispatch of Australian “Bushmaster” armored vehicles “will do a lot for our freedom and security, and will greatly help Ukraine,” according to the Australian newspaper “Sydney Morning Herald”.

Australia responded by pledging to send those vehicles, without specifying their number, and also confirmed an additional $25 million in military aid to Kiev, including drones.

The Bushmaster armored vehicle is designed to suit different weather and terrain, and is an armored personnel carrier designed to carry 10 people with their weapons into battle.

Moreover, the “Bushmaster” can operate for three days without refueling, and can carry mortars and heavy weapons.

The Australian network, “ABC”, says that the high-strength steel in “Bushmaster” provides high protection against missiles and mines.

Commenting on the West’s response to the Ukrainian call to supply it with weapons, Mohamed Mansour, a researcher at the Egyptian Center for Thought and Strategic Studies, said: “It seems that the Western powers’ strategy with regard to weapons provided to Ukraine has begun to move towards a higher level of support, beyond the previous stage that was limited to missiles. Shoulder-carrying anti-aircraft and anti-tank.

Mansour added: “The new stage apparently includes the transition to armored personnel carriers and fighting vehicles, and perhaps at a later stage battle tanks.”

He continued, “This stage shows the features of the European powers’ desire to compensate for the Ukrainian losses in armored vehicles and tanks, and at the same time take this approach as an escalatory card against Russia.”

“In this context, two major developments stand out, the first is the approval of the German Federal Security Council to supply the Ukrainian army with 58 PBV-501 armored fighting vehicles, and the second is Australia’s approval to supply the Ukrainian army with Bushmaster mine-resistant fighting vehicles,” he said.

Although Australia’s decision has implications, according to Mansour, it “does not represent a significant addition to the Ukrainian army, given the armament of this type of vehicle that relies on a recoilless 73-millimeter cannon, and that the Ukrainian army already owns other copies of BMP- 1) Soviet”.

Mansour added, “These vehicles are a joint production of the American companies Thales, Australia and Oshkaush, since the late nineties of the last century, and they were modified over the following years, based on the experiences of South Africa as mine-resistant vehicles. They also entered service with the armies of the Netherlands, Britain, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Fiji and Jamaica.” and New Zealand.”

Regarding the military importance of these vehicles on the battlefield, Mansour explained: “This type of vehicle has undergone great combat experiences within peacekeeping missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Namibia and Cambodia, and the Ukrainian army can absorb its operation quickly, especially as it produces similar types of them, and the armies of Less experienced than their military, like Fiji and Jamaica, they operate and use.”