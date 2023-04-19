Before the special date of your birthdayvarious department stores, restaurants and many brands, use commercials when joining your celebration for the return to the sun, for this reason a young woman has gone viral after going to various places to see what exclusive gifts they give her,

Although some give gifts only to those who have membership, are registered or present identification to verify that it is your birthday, the girl who is the protagonist of this story, He qualified all the brands he has attended to find out what they give in detail on his special day.

Since your day is so important, there are many places that come together to give you gifts, which is why Adriana Torres in her different publications has expressed, in addition to the qualifications she gave to the places, counted the terms and conditionss.

Through the TikTok social network, the user identified as ‘@adrianatorres.mx’, recounted in detail what each brand asks for to give you something, however, in one of the clips he mentioned in broad strokes: “in Krispy Kreme, what do you need? the Playback points card, I always recommend the Cinemex one… it should be on your pure birthday and the owner’s card, what they give you is half a dozen donuts completely free”.

He also spoke about the fact that you can use the American Express card, the Soriana card, among others, in the same way, when you download the Playback application, you can explode which can be applied in the promotion.

After explaining the benefits of having the aforementioned cinema card, since they give you combos throughout the month of your birthday, he mentioned the gifts he receives at Chilim Balam, Sephora, and Starbucks.

Rate birthday promotions

The young woman, being a client of more than 20 brands, recounted her experience after receiving birthday gifts that the companies she goes to offer her to be closer to their buyers.

Adriana Torres confessed that starbucks He gave it 10 out of 10 because: “the truth is that it’s super easy to download the app and you also have the whole month to go for your free drink, super cool.”

Among the highest was: “cinemex 1000/10 because they give you a delicious combo and you have the whole birthday month to go for it.”

while to krispy kreme He confessed: “I would give it 1000/10, but I’m going to give it 9.5/10 because you can only go on your birthday to claim the promotion and sometimes you don’t have time or there isn’t one nearby where you’re celebrating, that’s the detail, but it’s amazing that they give you 6 glazed donuts.” In the same way, having certain days to request the promotion, to ‘pampas‘, he gave it a 9.

On the other hand, to Nutrisa: “10 out of 10 because you have the whole month to go for your free ice cream”, however, in Liverpool the rating was not so favorable because not everyone gets their credit card approved.

The rating of Chilim Balam, It was even lower: “I give it 6/10 because right now the page is under repair and you have to go directly to the store to ask what promo they have and see if they apply to you”.

As to Balloongave it an 8 rating, because they ask for certain very specific requirements, with the aim of giving the 20% discount.