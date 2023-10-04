Love is over. Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi made their separation public after 11 years of a solid relationship together. This news caught the attention of their thousands of fans because there was nothing to suspect that they had problems in their romance. The ex-couple made a video on their official Instagram account in which they stated that they are no longer a couple, but that they will always be a family.

What did Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi say?

Slavic Yidda and Julian Zucchi They published a surprising video on their social networks on the night of October 2 and confirmed their romantic separation. Despite the difficult situation, both were calm and smiling, pointing out that they want to maintain the family they formed to protect the emotional health of their children.

“He will always be the father of my children and I will always be the mother of his children. So, we seek to break the stigma of ‘Oh, because it’s over, everything is going to hell.’“Yidda declared in the post that was published on Instagram.

Although they did not want to explain the reasons behind their breakup, they stated that they will continue to be a team, both professionally and in their relationship as parents, and that they will carry out the separation process “in a friendly manner.”

What will happen in the future of Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi?

Apart from being a couple, Yiddá and Julián have maintained a working relationship, which is why they released successful films on the big screen, such as ‘Yes, my love’ and ‘Yes, my love 2’, in addition to other business units. Now that they are no longer in a relationship, they will continue to work together.

“And at work, we will continue to be partners, working on projects, together or supporting each other, since the admiration remains intact,” reads the description of the video they shared. This is all the more significant considering that they have yet to release a film in the coming months.

What did Yiddá Eslava say after user comments on Instagram?

Yiddá Eslava published a strong message on her Instagram stories to clarify some points of her breakup with Julián Zucchi.

Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi appreciated the supportive comments. Photo: Instagram / Eslava Yiddá

“Thanks to our friends from the press who have always been writing to us with the best vibes, super respectful of the situation, but we feel that in the video we said everything from the heart and we prefer to leave the topic there,” Yiddá wrote on Instagram.

Did the brands abandon Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi?

The writer stated that many brands they worked with stopped supporting them after announcing their separation with Julián Zucchi.

“Thanks to the brands that left and turned their backs on us, we understand that ‘the happy and perfect family’ sells more than a healthy relationship that prioritizes family and well-being, before pretending to make money. That’s why we wish them all well,” concluded the actress.