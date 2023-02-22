Are the problems still? Group 5 was founded by the Yaipén brothers, but when they distanced themselves, problems began. What happened? We tell you the differences between Walter Yaipén and his nephews.

Family and money don’t go hand in hand? In northern Peru, it is well known that the family yaipen It owns the most famous orchestras in all of Peru. In the same way, it is not a secret that the relationship between the brothers who founded the Team 5after the leader, Elmer Yaipén, passed away, and economic problems have separated the uncles of the current owners of the musical quintet.

Although some differences remain, these are not from now. For example, when the front pages of the newspapers reported the fights that took place within the same family. Do you want to know what exactly happened? Next, we will give you all the details of this situation and the beginning of the inconveniences.

How was Group 5 founded and separated?

Grupo 5 is the most recognized chiclayana cumbia orchestra of these times, whose image is Elmer Jr., Andy and Christian Yaipén these days, but it was not always like that. The musical quintet had its beginnings on January 31, 1973, when the brothers Elmer, Walter and Víctor Yaipén Uypán decided to copy the Mexican fashion of putting a number on the bands; In this way, they named the highly successful family business that gradually earned its fame. Until 1982, they dedicated themselves to interpreting ballads, but, from then on, they realized that they did not sing their very essence. It was so, in 1983, the artists saw in cumbia a new niche that was hitting a lot.

Right there he began his internationalization, taking advantage of the talent that the brothers had not only for singing, but also for the composition of songs that quickly had the acceptance of the national and international public. Everything was going very well until, on November 9, 1999, the vocalist and main manager of the Chiclayan group died. From now on, moments would come that they did not imagine due to the disagreements they had between them.

Elmer’s sons had already been getting involved in the family business, and their differences with their uncles caused them to buy out his copyrights and keep everything. In 2006, they fully returned, while his relatives opened with the Candela Orchestra and the Yaipén Brothers, but each one on his own.

Why was Group 5 not going to participate in the tribute to Víctor Yaipén?

Since they separated, there has been much speculation about the relationship between the brothers Víctor and Walter Yaipén Uypán with the sons of their missing brother Elmer Yaipén: Elmer Jr. and Andy Yaipén. Although each of the brothers went their own way and founded their own music companies, whenever they can they get together to fraternize. In fact, they did it when they held a charity event to support the singer Víctor Yaipén Uypán, who had a very bad time in the pandemic due to lack of work and, at the same time, due to his health problem that led to the amputation of both legs. .

However, what was most striking was that several artists from other musical genres shook hands to be part of the virtual concert they offered, but those who were conspicuous by their absence were the members of Group 5. This was because they did not confirm their participation in the show. This is how one of the cumbiamberos told it: “We knocked on the door of my nephew ‘Chico’ Yaipén, and they jumped back“.

On March 4, 2021, all doubts came to an end when the quintet showed their faces and shared a public statement on their official Instagram account, in which they confirmed their attendance at the social aid event. The most important thing in the letter said: “Our moral and financial support has been there since we received the call from his son, our cousin Giancarlo Yaipén, despite some versions that said otherwise. We are not used to airing family and private issues, much less if they involve some kind of conflict and discomfort“.

Why was Walter Yaipén bothered by awarding Group 5?

The discrepancies have been going on for a long time and one of those examples occurred in 2009, when the Walter Yaipén orchestra ruled out the possibility of attending the annual award ceremony that the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (Apdayc) because he considered that it was already known which band would win the award.

The statements of the owner of the Yaipén Brothers said: “That award belongs to Massé and his friends. Everyone knows that he is a lawyer for Group 5 and I think that the president of an institution, which represents all artists, should not be judge and party. So, in advance, it was already known who was going to win“.

Why did Walter and Javier leave Group 5?

When Elmer Yaipén passed away, Group 5 was left under the command of ‘Chico’ Yaipén, his son. However, there was bad advice and management from third parties that Walter and Javier made the decision to leave the orchestra and form a new one.

“Víctor opens with another group with the support of my brother Elmer and me. When my brother dies, we think about recording songs, preparing Elmer and adapting it. However, they did not advise them adequately, telling them that they could do it on their own,” said Walter Yaipén in an interview with Carlos Orozco.