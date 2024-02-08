The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed this Thursday the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhni, who will be replaced in office by the until now commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Sirsky.

“I thank General Zaluzhni for the two years of protecting the country. I am grateful for every victory we achieve together and thanks to all Ukrainian soldiers who fight heroically in this war“Zelensky said in a video posted on Telegram.

The president stressed that both spoke frankly about what needs to change in the Armed Forces, changes that he described as “urgent” when the front is practically stagnant.

Zelensky suggested to Zaluzhni, with whom he published a photograph in which both shake hands and the dismissed general makes the victory sign with his fingers, that “in the future he be on the Ukrainian State team.”

The dismissal comes after days of speculation about this possibility and even information that Zelensky had already informed Zaluzhni two weeks ago, but that he had rejected another position.

The Ukrainian president announced in his video message that he appointed Colonel General Sirski as the new commander in chief of the Armed Forces, although it is not the only change at the top of the Army.

Members of the Ukrainian army examine a sector of kyiv, after fighting with a Russian assault group. Photo: Sergei Supinsky. AFP

Zelensky said that he wants the vision of the war to be the same for the soldiers on the Robotine (Zaporiyia) or Avdivka (Donetsk) front as at the headquarters and in the meetings of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Stavka with the military leadership.

He revealed that he had dozens of conversations with commanders at different levels, in particular with Brigadier Generals Andrí Hnatov, Mikhailo Drapati, Igor Skibiuk and Colonels Pavel Palisa and Vadím Sukharevskí.

“All of them are being considered for leadership positions in the Army (…),” he noted, “the year 2024 can only be successful for Ukraine if effective changes occur in the basis of our defense, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Zelensky added.

Zaluzhni himself, who enjoys great popularity in Ukraine, even greater than the president himself, noted on his Telegram channel that he is “proud of all members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who protect the future of our children.”

“All soldiers, sergeants and officers. I bow my head to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine and freedom. We will remember and take revenge on everyone,” he wrote, showing his confidence that “Ukrainians will definitely win” the war.

Zaluzhni recalled that in the first and most difficult days of the Russian war, with him in command, the Armed Forces faced “a vile and powerful enemy.”

The decline in foreign aid is already weakening Ukraine's position on the battlefield. Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko. EFE

Everyone must also change and adapt to new realities to win together

“We endure together. Our battle continues and changes daily. The tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024. Therefore, everyone must also change and adapt to the new realities. To win together,” he stressed. EFE

100 prisoners of war released

The news of the dismissal comes amid the announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense of a prisoner of war exchange with Ukraine, within the framework of which 100 people from each side were released, thanks to the mediation support of the United Arab Emirates.

“On January 31, as a result of a process of negotiations, 1,000 Russian soldiers who were in danger of death were returned from the territories controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 100 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were handed over” , reported the military department on Telegram.

According to Defense, the released Russian servicemen will be transferred to Moscow “for medical treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Ministry of Defense.”

“All those released receive the necessary medical and psychological help,” he added.

Defense added that the return of the Russian military was possible thanks to “the humanitarian mediation participation offered by the United Arab Emirates.”

This is the second exchange carried out after the downing in the Russian region of Belgorod of the Russian Il-76 military transport plane with Ukrainian prisoners on board, for which Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine.

A week after the demolition, the president indicated that this fact would not imply the cessation of exchanges with Ukraine because “we have to rescue our boys”, the same day that Kiev and Moscow carried out an exchange of 195 prisoners from each side, the first after the accident.

EFE