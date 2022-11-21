Valeria Piazza married Pierre Cateriano last November 19. The model and television host said yes at the altar; however, her father did not appear at the wedding of her heiress. Instead of her, her stepfather was the one who led her arm as she walked down the aisle. Why?

In this note, we tell you what happened to Valeria Piazza’s biological father.

The reaction of Valeria Piazza’s stepfather upon learning that he will accompany her to the altar

Through social networks, the host of América TV revealed how excited her stepfather was when she found out that she wanted him to take her arm. This due to the irreparable absence of her father.

“Yesterday I asked ‘Chava’, my mother’s husband, that I took to the altar on the day of my marriage and this was his reaction. Thank you for everything, ‘Chava’”, wrote the model.

For his part, the future husband of Valeria Piazza assured that the influencer is grateful for the role he has played in his professional and personal development. “Grow up with a person full of kindness and values she has brought many positive qualities to the Valeria of today”, said Pierre Cateriano.

What did Valeria Piazza say about her real dad?

After winning Miss Peru 2016, Valeria Piazza revealed that her father passed away when she was just 10 years old. She said that, from a very young age, he told her that one day she would become a beauty queen. She also, she mentioned that her father’s family was from Italy.

What did Valeria Piazza’s father die of?

The real Valeria Piazza’s father died from a vehicle accident. The loss of her parent affected her for many years, but she knew how to learn that, at any moment, life ends.

“My dad told me that when I grow up I would be a beauty queen. He died when I was 10 years old in a car accident. It was very difficult for me, I learned that your life can change in a minute. I couldn’t tell my dad how much I love him… I cannot imagine what his face would be like now if he saw me as a beauty queen, because he was not mistaken, now I am Miss Peru,” said the model at the time.

Valeria Piazza’s deceased father. Photo: capture YouTube

Valeria Piazza shares moments before her wedding

The model Valeria Piazza today marries his partner Pierre Cateriano after 12 years of relationship. The driver was very excited and shared some photos on her Instagram.

In the publication, Valeria is seen in the dress with which she will say yes. In the same way, her followers sent her the best wishes for her in the new stage of her marriage.

Valeria Piazza marries her partner after 12 years together. Photo: Instagram/ Valeria Piazza.

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano got married: that’s how they said yes

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano They were married this Saturday, November 19, in a ceremony attended by some figures from the show. The happy couple surfaced some Instagram videos that were shared by their friends and family. There, it was possible to observe the precise moment in which they are together at the altar.

The luxurious garments that Valeria Piazza wore at her wedding

Valeria Piazza stunned by wearing three different dresses throughout her wedding and five other pairs of shoes. Days before her marriage, this news had already been revealed in a program on América TV.

“Look at the number of shoes, look at how many pairs of bridal shoes I have for photos, for the ceremony, for the party. I am very prepared. I have two dance dresses and my wedding dress,” said the host.

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano have been together for more than 12 years. Photo: Instagram/Valeria Piazza

This was the first wedding dance for Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano

The attendees at the wedding of Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano shared various details of their wedding ceremony on social networks. Precisely, one of them was their first wedding dance.

The driver Edson Dávila was in charge of documenting the romantic moment on his mobile. In a clip that he shared on his platforms, the young couple is seen dancing to the rhythm of a waltz. The choreography had been previously rehearsed.

The first married photo of Valeria Piazza

A few hours after marrying Pierre Cateriano, Valeria Piazza shared what was her first postcard as a lady. In the description of the tender postcard that she posted on social networks, it read: “I love you, husband.”