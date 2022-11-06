Úrsula Boza and Christopher Gianotti began their romance in 2006 and quickly won the hearts of the public with their relationship. Despite this, they made an effort to keep a low profile and stay away from scandals.

Their bond was consolidated after five years when they married in 2011 in a private ceremony in La Molina, which was attended by renowned figures of the show. Ricky Tosso, Giovanna Valcárcel, Mayra Couto, Junior Silva, Efraín Aguilar and Andrés Wiese participated in the event.

It seemed that the fairy tale had come true; However, in 2015, the fantasy ended and they announced their separation despite the fact that Úrsula was pregnant at the time.

What were the reasons for the separation of Úrsula Boza and Christopher Gianotti?

Christopher Gianotti communicated in the program that he hosted in 2015, “Hello everyone”, the difficult decision he had reached with his wife.

“With Úrsula we made the decision, not just now, but a long time ago, to each take their own path. We have two daughters. She is now pregnant and about to give birth, and we came to the conclusion, for the good of us and our daughters, to take each one of us his way, “said the also actor.

For her part, the remembered Claudia from “There is room in the background” He mentioned that, although the romance had come to an end, he still had a good relationship with his ex-partner.

“We continue to maintain a good relationship for María José, who is our daughter. My pregnancy is going great (…). A woman, whether she is pregnant or not, she does not need any man by her side, ”said Úrsula in an interview for ATV.

Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza resumed their romance

Given the great surprise caused by the end of their relationship, the actress declared in an interview for “America Noticias” that both had decided to give themselves a new opportunity in love. This happened a few months after the birth of her second daughter.

“We have returned, resumed the relationship. Thank God, the love was there. Like every relationship, there are its crises and this was a strong one, but it has served us a lot. Now we are together again and happy,” Boza said.

Following that line, the interpreter finally revealed the reasons for her breakup with Gianotti. According to her, “It was due to the routine, which ended up boring her.” In addition, he denied that the separation occurred due to rumors that linked the driver with the model Aída Martínez.

Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza separate again

Unfortunately, in 2021, both announced the definitive end of their relationship, although they clarified that they distanced themselves on good terms and that they maintain a cordial relationship with friends and parents.

Proof of this is that, during an interview that Úrsula Boza gave for Gianotti’s YouTube channel, the actress admitted the only circumstance in which she could resume her relationship with the interpreter.

Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza have given each other two chances at love. Will they bet on their relationship again? Photo: GLR file

“If I already healed and identified the mistakes I made with you and I know that I can be a better person —and I see the same in you, then yes, it would give me the opportunity to think about it, meditate on it and try it”, remarked.

Úrsula Boza acknowledged that she was unfaithful to Christopher Gianotti and that the actor forgave her

In a preview of this talk, the former member of the cast of “Al fondo hay lugar” can be seen recognizing that she was unfaithful to the father of her children when they were both younger and began their love relationship, but that, despite this, the actor He decided to forgive her.

“I have said that I have been unfaithful in our relationship when we started, and you forgave me, we continued with our lives, we got married and had children,” Boza said on the digital platform.