Being the first time since the end of the Second World War (1939-1945) that a foreign army invades Russian soil, on August 6, Ukrainian troops launched an incursion in the Kursk border region which took by surprise Vladimir Putin and his General Staff, forcing them to order the evacuation of some 120,000 people to Moscow.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, He admitted a week ago that his soldiers are seeking to “shift the war to the aggressor’s territory” just as two and a half years are about to pass since Russia launched its invasion of the former Soviet republic in February 2022.

“The war has come. All our relatives have left for Moscow because it is so scary,” one woman told reporters as she waited at a train station for her loved ones who had been evacuated from Kursk in recent days. According to Russian authorities, at least 100,000 people have already died during this time. About 12 civilians and 121 others have been injured.Meanwhile, Ukrainian reports claim to control more than 1,000 square kilometres of territory and some 82 Russian towns.

This is a huge gamble, as kyiv is using experienced troops for the attack who are desperately needed to contain the Russians in eastern Ukraine.

The goal, according to President Zelensky’s advice, Mikhail Podoliak, is not to “occupy” part of Russian territory but to “persuade” Moscow “to enter into fair negotiations.”

Analysts consulted by this newspaper agree that it is a risky move given that kyiv will have the enormous challenge of maintaining a costly incursion into Russian soil while its troops must fight on its own territory.

Nevertheless, For Putin, it is an uncomfortable scenario and a “trial by fire” which inevitably takes away the peace of mind of thousands of Russian citizens who until now had not suffered the horrors of the war that was taking place in the neighbouring country.

The goals Ukraine hopes to achieve by invading Russian territory

According to Lucian Kim, a senior analyst at Crisis Group who is closely following the development of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the Kursk incursion has five objectives:

Divert Russian troops from other parts of the front line. Prevent Russia from launching cross-border attacks. Damage the image of Vladimir Putin. Boost the morale of the troops. Seizing a portion of Russian territory to use as leverage in hypothetical future peace talks.

Over the past few months, Ukraine has focused its efforts on defensive operations in the face of the Russian onslaught in the east of the countryespecially in Donbas, an area where the regions of Lugansk and Donetsk are located, two territories where there is a presence of pro-Russian separatists and which Russia recognized as independent republics in 2022.

The Ukrainians have in fact been losing ground in Donbas, and in recent weeks the Russians have captured some 20 towns. For this reason, kyiv’s incursion is intended to try to divert attention from the conflict and force the Kremlin to reposition its troops.

1. How much will the incursion affect Putin’s interests?

The Russian Defense Ministry has already announced the deployment of troops to Kursk, but it is unclear how much this will affect operations inside Ukraine.

“Russia’s ability to respond to the incursion in the coming days will be crucial in determining how sustained it can be, as Moscow will likely have to decide between redeploying some of its troops from the front lines in Ukraine or mobilizing more forces domestically,” Theodore Kahn, associate director at Control Risks, told this newspaper.

Our morale got worse last year. The special operation in Kursk was very inspiring, because it shows that we can still do incredible things and hit the Russians hard.

Russian military bloggers are now reporting that Ukraine is using a rapid-advance tactic, with small assault groups equipped with armoured vehicles bypassing Russian positions and entering nearby towns to search and then abandon them, creating the impression of a major offensive.

According to military campaign experts, the Ukrainians cannot entrench themselves on Russian soil because they would be exposed to potentially devastating Russian air strikes.

“After all, Russia has the advantage in terms of forces and weapons,” Serhii Kuzan, president of the Center for Security and Cooperation of Ukraine, acknowledged in an interview with The New York Times.

2. What do Ukraine and Russia require in order to negotiate peace?

The other key point of this incursion is to force Russia into negotiations. However, the rapprochements have been at a complete standstill since the beginning of the conflict, due to demands that are difficult to reconcile.

Putin even rejected any kind of rapprochement this week. “But what negotiations can we talk about now? With people who indiscriminately bomb civilians (…), who seek to create threats to nuclear facilities?” the Russian president asked during a speech.

Zelensky said he wants to draw up a plan before the November presidential election in the United States, his main ally, that could serve as a basis for a future peace summit.

The president insists that peace is only possible if the Russian army completely withdraws from Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. Meanwhile, Putin has made the negotiations conditional from the start on Ukraine handing over the territories occupied by Moscow’s troops and renouncing its membership in NATO, requirements that are unacceptable to kyiv and its Western allies.

Already in early July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán tried to push for peace talks between kyiv and Moscow. Orbán was in both countries, meeting separately with Zelensky and Putin to send a message and try to push for peace talks.

However, more than a month after these meetings, it still does not seem that these efforts have borne fruit.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Moscow’s main ally in the war in Ukraine, also joined these calls, calling again at the end of this week for a ceasefire and an end to the conflict that “neither the Ukrainian people, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need.”

Lukashenko had already proposed to Moscow and kyiv to end hostilities and negotiate, but this is the first time he has done so during the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk.

“Let’s sit down at the negotiating table and end this fight,” Lukashenko said, accusing the West of hindering peace so that “Ukrainians and Russians kill each other.”

3. Morale injection, the inspiration they hope to give to the troops

What the Russian invasion has so far achieved is to inject a dose of morale into the weary people of Ukraine. The advances in Kursk have renewed optimism after months of little good news on the front.

It is a change of narrative with which the Zelensky government hopes to revive the spirit of unity and struggle of the first months of the invasion, despite the fact that the situation on its own territory is far from easy.

“Our morale has been bad last year. The special operation in Kursk has been very inspiring because it shows that we can still do incredible things and hit the Russians hard,” Olena Mikula, a resident of Lviv, told Efe.

In fact, according to The New York Times, the real objectives of this operation may not be on the battlefield. After last year’s failed counteroffensive, kyiv seems to be trying to turn over a new leaf.

“The Ukrainians may be trying to convince the West that they will not give up and that the United States in particular should allow them to use long-range American cruise missiles inside Russia,” the New York daily wrote in an editorial.

So Putin’s challenge now will be to expel Ukrainian troops and ensure that his image as a strongman is not compromised.

“Ukraine’s substantial advances inside Russia are a strategic blow to Putin’s decades-long effort to cement a legacy of Russian stability, security, and geopolitical resurgence,” wrote the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US think tank.