Highlights: The stock was priced at Rs 80 per share in September 2008.

Its price reached its highest level of Rs 6,913 last month.

But since then it has been steadily declining

Its price on Wednesday was Rs 4,245.30.

new Delhi

This smallcap stock has made many people millionaires for more than a decade. The stock was priced at Rs 80 per share in September 2008 and reached Rs 6,913 in the previous month. Its success can be gauged from the fact that if someone had invested Rs 2 lakh in this stock a decade ago, the value of his investment would have reached Rs 1.73 crore last month.

But something has gone wrong with it since August and its price is continuously falling. It fell 32 per cent from its all-time high to Rs 4,717 on Tuesday. It lost another 10 per cent in Wednesday’s trade to Rs 4,245.30. We are talking about GMM Pfaudler. The company supplies process equipment to pharmaceuticals and chemical industries. Analysts have a mixed opinion about the future of this stock. Some say that it is still a milch cow, while others say that its valuation does not justify its earnings.

Whose share

Foreign promoter Pfaudler holds 50.44 per cent stake in the company and 24.56 per cent stake in the Indian promoter Patel family, as of June 30. Public holding in the company is 25 per cent. In August, the company announced a 54 percent stake in Pfaudler’s global business. In 1987, America’s Pfaudler took a 40 per cent stake in Gujarat Machinery Manufacturers (GMM) to form a joint venture. It was raised to 51 per cent in 1999 and the company name was changed to GMM Pfaudler. In 2015, Germany’s private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG launched Pfaudler Inc. Acquired.

Why investors become cautious

GMM said it would acquire a 54 per cent stake in Pfaudler’s global business directly and through its subsidiary Mavag AG while the Indian promoter Patel family would take a 26 per cent stake. PFAudler will have a 20 per cent stake in DBAG’s parent company. But the company’s announcement did not affect the market sentiment. Investors became cautious about the company’s valuation.

When the promoters of the company put 28% of the holdings for sale through OFS at a discount of 33%, the investors were shocked. Earlier this year, the stock rose 155 per cent. The floor price for OFS was fixed at Rs 3,500, bringing the stock down 10 per cent to Rs 4,717 on Tuesday. It also declined 10 per cent on Wednesday.