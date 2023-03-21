“This is war” It has become one of the most watched programs on Peruvian television and much has been said about the salary of its participants, which reached up to $15,000. In that line, Jose Luis Pena, one of its producers, clarified this issue and gave details of the tasks he performs in the América TV space. Also called ‘Pepe Lucho’ has extensive experience in this type of format. He has not only worked on channel 4, but also worked on “Combate”.

In an interview with the YouTube channel “Concept House”, he indicated that there are three producers. Peter Fajardo is the general producer, while Mariana Ramírez del Villar is the manager of Pro TV.

Patricio Parodi is one of the most prominent reality boys in “This is war.” Photo: Patricio Parodi/Instagram

What did the producer of “EEG” say about the salary of reality boys?

‘Pepe Lucho’ told what work he does in “This is war”. “I see all the logistical part and the contact with the commercial part, generate creative ideas and see the budgetary part of the program, monthly and annual expenses,” said the businessman.

He specified that the strongest expense that is made is for those who are in front of cameras. “Those who have more time are the ones who earn the most, or if it’s a super-media scam. Salaries are normalized, it’s not as much as before,” she mentioned.

Why did they lower the salary of reality boys?

The producer talked about the salary of some ‘historical’ members, one of the highest on the market. “We broke the market when we took Michelle Soifer, Mario Hart, Alejandra Baigorria, from ‘Esto es Gguerra’ to ‘Combate,’ because we were paying incredible salaries that had never been paid on television,” she said.

“I remember that Michelle’s contract was for more than $15,000, it was a lot of money, but today we are below that amount and because the situation in the country is not like before,” he added about the reduction in payment to competitors.

How much did Michelle Soifer earn on “EEG”?

It is known that Michelle Soifer She became known after her time on the “Combate” program, after which she was able to receive an attractive salary after she became part of “Esto es guerra”, a radical change at the time that generated various comments among her fans.

According to the producer Pepe Lucho, the interpreter of “Bombón Asesino” came to earn 15,000 dollars, something usual at that time; However, today everything has changed and it is difficult for any reality boy to receive that salary.