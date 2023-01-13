Mexican authorities gave the green light this Thursday to the deployment of 6,000 uniformed National Guardan institution that is in charge of the Army, in the subway of Mexico City. The decision follows a train accident a week ago in which one person died and 100 others were injured.

However, the announcement sparked criticism in humanitarian organizations They do not see militarization as expedient. However, the same president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He came out this Friday to defend the measure.

“How are we not going to use the National Guard, if it is about protecting the people of the subway? Why not do it?”, said the president in his daily press conference.

Lopez Obrador referred to the controversy that broke out on Thursday when the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumannounced the presence of the Guard, which is now in charge of the Armed Forces, after the accident that left an 18-year-old girl dead and more than 100 injured last Saturday.

Sheinbaum justified the deployment by “out of the ordinary episodes” such as incidents and fires in the subway, one of the largest in America for transporting almost 5 million passengers daily.

“What if they are provoked acts and that what they want is for a greater misfortune to happen? Are we not going to avoid it because they are going to say that we are militarizing the country?” López Obrador said this Friday.

Accidents in the subway have caused increasing criticism since the transportation system experienced its greatest tragedy in May 2021, when an elevated train on line 12 left 26 dead and nearly 100 injured after collapsing in the Tláhuac mayor’s office, in the east From the capital.

Now, the controversy is raging due to the presence of the National Guard, a body that López Obrador created in 2019 with the promise to keep it civil, but that he transferred to the Army in 2022.

For this reason, the organization International Amnesty accused the Government of “normalizing militarization” with this measure, while other organizations considered it “worrisome”, such as the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Centro Prodh).

The president explained that the main task of the elements will be the “presence of authority and protection for citizens, so that they do not feel alone, that they feel that there is surveillance and that they are being protected.”

“Are we going to be listening and paying attention to those who were accomplices when Mexico was really militarized and when all human rights were violated, and when massacres and torture were carried out?” he questioned.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, speaks during a press conference at the National Palace.

What is known about the incident in the subway?

According to a report in the Mexican newspaper The universalThe cause of the accident is still unknown. However, that medium says that preliminary information indicates that it could be due to to the theft of vital cables at the intersection of trains.

“The experts detected that several meters of copper cable were stolen right in that section, which according to the first investigations, could have caused the blackout that later led to the crash,” he says on his page El Universal.

President López Obrador himself affirms that the country’s Attorney General’s Office has complaints of “abnormal episodes” within the Mexico metro, hence his defense of the measure of militarizing this public transport system.

