The rapid expansion of the Tenerife fire, stabilized since August 25, has been mainly due to the forest density of the area and its orography, that is, the shape of the terrain and the mountains. It has been the most extensive fire of the year and has worried the authorities, especially due to its virulence. The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has defined the fire as “a perfect storm”.

The flames have burned for a week, razing almost 15,000 hectares, and have affected around 30% of the island’s forest area. They have hit a large part of the Dorsal Cordillera, which rises from the upper tip of the island towards Teide, located in the central part. Here are protected natural spaces such as Las Lagunetas, the Corona Forestal Natural Park, the Teide National Park and also the homonymous Astronomical Observatory (which has not been reached by the llamas).



August 16th The forest fire started on Tuesday night between the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria. The flames spread in less than 24 hours to nearby towns such as Santa Úrsula and La Victoria.

August 18th Two days later, the fire affected around 8,400 hectares, 11 of the 31 municipalities on the island and a perimeter of 70 kilometers. The situation was complicated in the north of the island by changes in wind, low humidity and high temperatures. It destroys part of the Corona Forestal Natural Park.

National Park of Teide August 21 The fire seems controlled. The Government will declare the burned territory a catastrophic zone. Reach the Teide National Park.

August 24 With more than 14,000 hectares affected, but the fire under control, most of the evacuees can return to their homes. Fountain: Government of the Canary Islands, EFFIS and own elaboration.

The main focus originated on August 15 near the municipality of Arafo, of some 5,600 people, and spread through the forests that it found in its path. However, the geological characteristics of the area and the work of the emergency services, which created a control line, prevented it from advancing towards the nearby municipalities.

The forest density in this area of ​​the mountain range was key in this regard. The fire should have risen to Mount Teide, the highest point on the island, but it did not: the forest land decreases as the land rises until it almost disappears. And the fire found no food to continue. From the lowest point of the calcined ground, about 200, to the highest, about 2,200, there are about 2,000 meters.

But up to that point, the Canarian pine, which occupied some 41,000 hectares before the fire, has functioned almost like gasoline. The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, explained that the pineapples from this tree exploded “like popcorn [canarismo de las islas occidentales para denominar las palomitas de maíz]” and spread incandescent. In addition, she recalled that, due to the dryness of the land, “it ran like wildfire.”

The dimensions of the largest fire in 2023 are more understandable when comparing its extension with that of large cities. The burned surface equals the capital of the island, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. If compared to a metropolis like Madrid, it is equivalent to a quarter of the city.

In a summer with fewer fires than a year ago, when there were devastating fires such as those in Zamora, in the Sierra de la Culebra and in Losacio, or the one in Bejís, in Castellón, which reached around 18,000 hectares, the flames of Arafo-Candelaria represent the most serious disaster on Spanish soil.